Special Adviser on Tourism Idris Aregbe launched the Renewed Hope Creative and Innovative Hub to equip young Nigerians with digital, creative and entrepreneurial skills

The hub will provide skills training, mentorship, leadership development and enterprise support to help youths secure employment, start businesses and become self-reliant

Aregbe said the initiative supports President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and Lagos State's THEMES+ agenda by investing in youth empowerment, innovation and human capital development

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The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Idris Aregbe, has unveiled the Renewed Hope Creative and Innovative Hub, describing it as a strategic platform to empower young people with skills, entrepreneurship and digital innovation in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Aregbe said the initiative was conceived to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity by providing youths with practical training, mentorship and enterprise development programmes that will prepare them for leadership, employment and self-reliance.

Lagos government-backed initiative aims to equip youths with future-ready skills for the global economy. Photo: LASG

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the unveiling of the hub yesterday, Aregbe said the project reflects a commitment to translating the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda into tangible opportunities for young Nigerians.

He noted that the facility would serve as a centre for innovation, creativity and capacity building, where aspiring entrepreneurs, digital innovators and creative professionals would receive the support needed to transform ideas into sustainable ventures.

"The Renewed Hope Creative and Innovative Hub is built for the young and the vibrant—the dreamers and the doers. Through skills acquisition, mentorship, entrepreneurship and digital innovation, we are creating a platform where talent can flourish and young people can become agents of change," he said.

According to him, the hub is designed to develop future-ready talent, connect young people with leadership opportunities, promote collaboration across industries and create pathways to employment and enterprise.

"Our goal is to equip our youths to become self-reliant, build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity must be deliberately created," Aregbe added.

He said the initiative aligns with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and complements the Lagos State Government's THEMES+ development agenda by investing in human capital, innovation and youth empowerment.

Aregbe commended President Tinubu for what he described as a bold vision for national renewal, saying the Renewed Hope Agenda has placed young people at the centre of efforts to drive economic growth and inclusive development.

He also lauded Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his continued commitment to youth development, noting that the governor's administration has sustained programmes that empower young people through education, innovation and enterprise.

The APC chieftain equally acknowledged Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for his dedication to good governance and youth-focused initiatives, describing him as a consistent advocate of policies that promote innovation and human capital development.

Aregbe described the Renewed Hope Creative and Innovative Hub as more than a training centre, saying it represents a long-term investment in the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

He said participants would benefit from mentorship, creative and digital skills development, entrepreneurship support and leadership engagement designed to help them compete in a rapidly evolving global economy.

New Lagos hub offers mentorship and practical skills to help youths build sustainable businesses. Photo: MStudioImages

Source: Facebook

Urging young people across Lagos to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the initiative, Aregbe expressed confidence that the hub would nurture a new generation of creators, innovators and nation-builders capable of contributing to a stronger economy and a more prosperous Nigeria.

"This is more than a hub; it is a commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers. Together, we will build not just successful careers, but a greater Lagos and a greater Nigeria," he said.

Source: Legit.ng