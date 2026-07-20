The Nigerian Army flagged a fraudulent advertisement circulating online that falsely invited applications for the Short Service Combatant Commission Course 50/2027

The Army warned that no individual or agent is authorised to collect payment or facilitate recruitment on its behalf at any stage

Security agencies have been activated to track down and prosecute those behind the fake recruitment advertisement

The Nigerian Army has raised an alarm over a fraudulent recruitment advertisement circulating on social media and other online platforms, falsely inviting applications for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 50/2027.

In a statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, on Monday, July 20, 2026, the Army said the advertisement did not come from it and described it as entirely false and criminal in nature.

Members of the public were urged to ignore the fake advert completely. The Army specifically warned prospective applicants against sending money to, or dealing with, any person, group, or website claiming to run recruitment on its behalf.

The statement reads in part:

"The public is hereby warned to disregard the fake advertisement. Prospective applicants are advised not to apply through, patronise or make payments to any individual, group or website claiming to conduct recruitment on behalf of the Nigerian Army."

How Nigerian Army recruitment actually works

The Army clarified that all its recruitment and commissioning exercises are free of charge, transparent, and based strictly on merit. Official announcements are published only in national newspapers and through the Army's verified social media accounts and other recognised official channels.

No recruitment form is sold, and no individual or agent holds any authority to collect payment or assist applicants in exchange for money at any point in the process.

Security agencies activated to make arrests

The Army said those responsible for producing and spreading the fake advertisement have been put on notice. Security agencies have been deployed to identify, arrest, and prosecute everyone involved in creating, sharing, or using the fraudulent material to cheat Nigerians out of their money. The Army warned that anyone found to have played a role will face criminal prosecution.

Members of the public who come across suspicious recruitment activity linked to the Nigerian Army were advised to report it immediately to the nearest military formation or security agency, and to cross-check all recruitment information using only official Army channels.

You can read the full statement on X here:

Army hands over rescued Oyo children to government

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 44 pupils and teachers abducted from two Oyo schools on May 15 arrived at Agodi Secretariat in Ibadan after their rescue on Friday, July 10.

The victims spent 56 days in bandits' captivity before being freed, with a teacher and an Okada rider killed during the original attack.

All 44 survivors underwent a mandatory 48-hour medical and psychological evaluation at a Nigerian Army facility before being handed over to the governor.

Source: Legit.ng