The Henley Passport Index 20th-anniversary report ranked Singapore's passport as the world's most powerful in July 2026

The UAE recorded the biggest rise in passport strength over 20 years, gaining access to 153 new destinations since 2006

The US passport, once among the top three globally in 2006, now sits in 10th place with 36 countries ranked ahead of it

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Singapore holds the title of the world's most powerful passport in July 2026, according to the Henley Passport Index 20th-anniversary report, with its citizens able to travel visa-free or visa-on-arrival to 192 destinations worldwide.

The report, published by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, tracks the travel freedoms attached to passports globally.

Singapore tops the ranking as the US falls to 10th place. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As reported by CNN News, its latest findings show significant shifts in which countries hold the greatest mobility power compared to two decades ago.

UAE's dramatic climb up rankings

The United Arab Emirates is the standout story of the past 20 years. The country has risen to second place on the 2026 index, sharing the spot with Japan and South Korea, all three offering access to 188 destinations.

That figure represents an addition of 153 destinations for UAE passport holders since 2006, far outpacing any other country's growth over the same period.

Sweden holds third place with 187 destinations, while 11 European countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, share fourth place with a score of 186 each.

The United States, which was ranked first in 2006 alongside Denmark and Finland, has dropped to joint 10th place, sharing that position with Iceland.

American passport holders can now access 180 destinations visa-free, up from 130 in 2006, but the country's relative standing has declined considerably. Because the Henley Index groups countries with equal scores into a single rank, 36 countries effectively sit above the US in the current standings.

Peace and passport power

Christian H. Kaelin, chair of Henley & Partners and creator of the index, said the data points to a clear pattern over two decades.

"Twenty years of data show that passport power is one of the clearest expressions of a country's geopolitical capital.

"The world's strongest passports belong to nations that other countries want as partners — for trade, investment, security, or cooperation. Mobility is ultimately a measure of the value other countries place on their relationship with you."

The report also draws a link between passport strength and global peacefulness, comparing its findings with the Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics and Peace, which is also marking its 20th edition this year.

Several of the highest-ranking passport countries, including Singapore, Japan, Switzerland, Ireland and New Zealand, also feature among the most peaceful nations on earth.

The US and Israel are noted as outliers, ranking 10th and 18th respectively on the Henley index despite placing 134th and 149th on the Global Peace Index.

The report attributes their passport strength to accumulated diplomatic capital and international confidence in their institutions rather than peacefulness alone.

At the opposite end of the index, Afghanistan remains the world's weakest passport in 2026, offering access to just 22 destinations, creating an 118-destination gap with Singapore at the top.

Bolivia is the only country in the world to have recorded a net loss in visa-free access over 20 years, dropping by six destinations.

The world’s most powerful passports for 2026

Singapore (192 destinations) Japan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates (188) Sweden (187) Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain (186) Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal, Switzerland (185) Hungary, Poland, United Kingdom (184) Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Latvia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Slovakia, Slovenia (183) Croatia, Estonia (182) Liechtenstein, Lithuania (181) Iceland, United States (180)

US passport plummets to 10th place: A look at 20 years of travel trends. Photo Credit: @TravelGov

Source: Twitter

Nigeria passport moves up in global ranking

Recall that Nigeria’s passport ranking globally has improved in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, allowing visa-free travel to 44 countries.

According to the rankings, African peers like Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa maintain stronger rankings.

Despite the improvement, restrictive entry requirements in Europe, North America, and Asia continue to limit Nigerians’ global travel.

Seychelles, Mauritius lead Africa’s strongest passports list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria's passport ranks 89th globally, yet visa-free travel opportunities decrease to just 44 destinations.

Tighter visa rules from multiple countries reflect growing migration concerns, impacting Nigerian citizens' travel freedom.

Long-term trends reveal declining international mobility since 2006, despite recent rank improvements.

Source: Legit.ng