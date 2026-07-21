Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar challenged the Tinubu administration over ₦8.05 billion set aside for religious projects in the 2026 budget

A breakdown by accountability group Tracka showed ₦1.91bn went to church projects and ₦6.14bn to mosque-related projects

Atiku's spokesman demanded the government name every beneficiary institution and project location or face accusations of using religion to hide misuse of funds

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Tinubu administration to publicly name every church and mosque that will benefit from the ₦8.05 billion set aside for religious projects in Nigeria's 2026 federal budget.

The former Vice President warned that the allocations raise serious transparency concerns.

Atiku questions ₦8.05bn religious spending transparency in 2026 budget. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

According to figures from public accountability organisation Tracka, the 2026 budget includes approximately ₦1.91 billion for church-related projects and ₦6.14 billion for mosque-related projects.

Atiku's office said many of the budget line items fail to clearly identify the specific worship centres that will receive the funds, making independent verification nearly impossible.

Atiku faults lack of disclosure

Atiku argued that religious bodies in Nigeria are typically registered as Incorporated Trustees with their own legal identities, which means any public funds directed at them must come with full disclosure.

He said citizens deserve to know which institutions are involved, where the projects will be carried out, and which agencies will implement them.

"Government cannot invoke the sanctity of religion to evade the standards of openness demanded in the management of public resources,"

Atiku drew a sharp contrast between these allocations and spending on roads, schools, and hospitals, which are typically identified by location and beneficiary community.

The ADC presidential candidate argued that religious allocations without similar disclosure create room for abuse.

Atiku demands full transparency

Atiku called on the Presidency to immediately publish the names of all beneficiary institutions, project locations, implementing agencies, and the legal basis for the appropriations.

He warned that failure to do so would deepen public suspicion that religion was being used as cover for misappropriation of government funds.

"God is not a laundering machine for public funds. Faith must never become a camouflage for budgeting by concealment."

Atiku was clear that his objection was not to genuine public support for community projects linked to religious institutions, but to the absence of transparency surrounding the current allocations.

He said any project worthy of government funding should be openly identified and executed in full public view.

Atiku demands full disclosure of ₦8.05bn church-mosque budget. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Atiku speaks on escaping Tinubu’s economic trap

Recall that Atiku said Nigeria's economic hardship stems from policies that rewarded importation over industrial production.

The former vice president cited food inflation figures and a ₦3.53 trillion raw material import bill as proof of a failing economic model.

Atiku outlined what an ADC government would do to shift Nigeria toward agriculture, manufacturing and export-led growth.

Atiku slams Tinubu over 2026 budget

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku described the 2026 Federal Budget as the most brazen assault on transparency in Nigeria's democratic history.

The Service-Wide Vote in the 2026 Appropriation Act ballooned from ₦638 billion to ₦12.8 trillion, a near 1,918% rise in one year.

Atiku demanded the National Assembly launch a line-by-line investigation into the allocations and asked who the workers earning ₦2.19 trillion in personnel costs are.

Source: Legit.ng