Medical experts have advised that fasting during Ramadan is possible for some diabetic patients, depending on blood sugar control

Doctors, however, warned that patients with poorly controlled diabetes or serious complications should not fast

Health professionals also urged diabetic patients to monitor glucose levels closely and consult doctors before commencing fasting

Muslims across Nigeria and other parts of the world began the Ramadan fast on Wednesday, February 18, following the declaration of the sighting of the new moon.

The start of the holy month has again raised important health questions, particularly among people living with diabetes who are uncertain about whether fasting is medically safe for them.

Medical experts who spoke with Tribune said fasting with diabetes is possible in some cases, but warned that it depends largely on the individual’s health status, type of diabetes, and level of blood sugar control.

They advised patients to seek medical guidance before making a decision to fast.

Ramadan fasting and diabetes explained

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body either fails to produce enough insulin or cannot properly use the insulin it produces. Insulin plays a key role in regulating blood glucose levels.

Globally, diabetes remains a major cause of death, with millions affected each year, many of them below the age of 70.

Doctors say fasting can alter blood sugar levels and increase the risk of complications such as hypoglycaemia or hyperglycaemia, particularly during prolonged periods without food or water.

Doctors explain who can fast

Speaking with Tribune, Aliyu Shehu of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, said fasting is generally safe for diabetic patients unless there are clear contraindications.

“The contraindications could be a diabetic patient with poorly controlled blood sugar, a diabetic patient who usually experiences hypoglycaemia with symptoms such as restlessness, excessive sweating, dizziness, tremors, or even loss of consciousness, and patients who are on insulin injections, diabetic patients with other serious complications,” he said.

He explained that patients who are not on insulin and take medications once or twice daily can usually adjust their drugs to the sahur and iftar periods. Those on insulin, he noted, should consult their doctors before attempting to fast.

“A diabetic patient who starts to experience symptoms of hypoglycaemia, such as dizziness, excessive sweating, restlessness, tremors, or symptoms of hyperglycaemia such as excessive thirst and excessive urination, must immediately break the fast and see a doctor,” Shehu added.

How type of diabetes matters

Another expert, Jonas-Attabo Samson of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, explained that diabetes mellitus is broadly classified into two major types. These are type 1 diabetes, which is insulin-dependent, and type 2 diabetes.

“For people with type 1 diabetes mellitus, particularly if they are in need of insulin at multiple times of the day, it’s not recommended to fast,” he said.

“For type 2 diabetes mellitus, it’s really safer for them to fast, particularly if there’s no already chronic complications,” Samson added.

He noted that patients with kidney disease, heart conditions, or frequent blood sugar fluctuations are also advised not to fast.

Practical advice for diabetic fasting

Samson recommended continuous glucose monitoring during the fasting period and advised that pre-dawn meals should contain complex carbohydrates. He said the iftar meal should be lighter than sahur to avoid sudden spikes in blood sugar.

“Both Muslim and Christian faithfuls willing to fast should always check their glycaemic control before fasting commences,” he said.

Doctors agree that while Ramadan fasting carries spiritual benefits, health and safety must remain the priority, especially for people living with diabetes.

