FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said disinformation played a significant role in the Nigerian Civil War also known as the Biafran War between 1967 to 1970.

Obasanjo said weaker forces use disinformation, propaganda, psychological warfare, and the propagation of false narratives to discredit a superior force in asymmetric wars.

The elder statesman this at the Sixth Edition of the Annual Nigerian Civil War Symposium on Wednesday, June 4, in Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, the Symposium - The Role of Disinformation in the Nigerian Civil War” was organised by the Army War College Nigeria.

The former president said the theme of the symposium was germane, especially in this era of asymmetric warfare.

Obasanjo emphasised the need for Nigeria to be deliberate and diligent in the study of history, particularly military history, to bring out and apply valuable lessons.

“Disinformation played a significant role in the Nigerian Civil War, exacerbating tensions and influencing public opinion.

“The same strategy is currently being employed by the insurgents in North East and other violent groups in other parts of Nigeria.

“In line with the theme, the Symposium will therefore highlight the importance of media and information operations in conflict resolution and nation-building.”

He further stated that understanding the past would help to better navigate the present and build a more equitable future for all Nigerians.

Nigeria must not experience another civil war.

Recall that former Head of State Yakubu Gowon warns against another civil war, urging Nigerians to prioritize unity and dialogue to prevent conflict.

Gowon reflects on the devastating effects of the 1967-1970 civil war, calling for leaders to focus on nation-building over sectional interests.

He encourages Nigerians to embrace peace, faith, and love as the foundation for sustainable development and national progress.

Retired soldier who fought in the Biafran Civil War

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a civil war veteran Col Nasiru Salami (retd) lamented the poor treatment of retired Nigerian Army personnel, highlighting unpaid war bonuses and pensions.

Salami, who lost his right foot during the Biafra war and continued to fight, now serves as the Secretary of the Nigerian Legion, Lagos Chapter.

He urges the government to fulfill its promises and improve the welfare of veterans, sharing his experiences on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme.

