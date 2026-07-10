FG Releases Updated List of Nigerians Sanctioned as Terrorism Financiers in 2026, Adds Fresh Names
- The Federal Government published an updated list of individuals and groups designated as terrorism financiers in 2026
- Four fresh names were added to the list, bringing the total number of sanctioned persons and entities to over 50
- The Nigeria Sanctions Committee, chaired by the Attorney-General of the Federation, oversees enforcement of the designations
The Federal Government of Nigeria has released an updated register of persons and organisations designated as terrorism financiers, with four new names added to the list in 2026.
The update was issued under the authority of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC), the national body established by the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 to implement United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Targeted Financial Sanctions.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice chairs the committee.
Newly added names in 2026
The four individuals freshly designated in the current update are:
- Babangida Muhammed Adamu Hammajam
- Abdullahi Umar Usman
- Ibrahim Abubakar
- Adamu Chiroma.
According to FG, the addition brings the total number of sanctioned persons and entities on the register from 48 to 54.
Full list of previously sanctioned individuals and groups
Earlier entries on the list span multiple record dates beginning from March 2024. Those recordedinclude:
- ABDULSAMAT OHIDA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- MOHAMMED SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ABDURRAHAMAN ABDURRAHAMAN – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- FATIMA ISHAQ – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- TUKUR MAMU – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- YUSUF GHAZALI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- MUHAMMAD SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- SALLAMUDEEN HASSAN – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ADAMU ISHAK – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- HASSANA ISAH – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ABDULKAREEM MUSA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- UMAR ABDULLAHI – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
- ABDURRAHAMAN ADO – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- BASHIR YUSUF – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- IBRAHIM ALHASSAN – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- MUHAMMAD ISAH – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- SALIHU ADAMU – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- SURAJO MOHAMMAD – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- FANNAMI BUKAR – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- MUHAMMED MUSA – Record Date: March 21, 2024
- Sahabi Ismail – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- Mohammed Buba – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- JAMA'ATU WAL-JIHAD – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- ANSARUL SUDAN (ANSARU) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- ISLAMIC PROVINCE (ISWAP) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- INDIGENOUS BIAFRA (IPOB) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- YAN GROUP – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- YAN GROUP NLBDG – Record Date: March 22, 2024
- ADAMU HASSAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- HASSAN MOHAMMED – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- USMAN ABUBAKAR – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- KUBARA SALAWU – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- RABIU SULEIMAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024
- SIMON NJOKU – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- GODSTIME IYARE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- FRANCIS MMADUABUCHI – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- JOHN ONWUMERE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- CHIKWUKA EZE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
- EDWIN CHUKWUEDO – Record Date: March 18, 2025
- CHIWENDU OWOH – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- GINIKA ORJI – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- AWO UCHECHUKWU – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- MERCY ALI – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- OHAGWU JULIANA – Record Date: January 1, 0001
- EZE OKPOTO – Record Date: March 19, 2025
- NWAOBI CHIMEZIE – Record Date: March 19, 2025
- OGUMU KEWE – Record Date: March 19, 2025
Nigeria's obligations under UN security council resolutions
The designations are grounded in Nigeria's obligations as a United Nations member state. Under Section 10 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, the NSC is empowered to enforce all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, including UNSCR 1373 (2001), which obliges member states to deny financial support to terrorist networks and freeze the assets of designated individuals and entities. The committee's guidelines apply to all persons and organisations operating within Nigeria.
Targeted Financial Sanctions are specifically designed to cut off access to funds, assets, equipment, and logistical support for those linked to terrorism, terrorism financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
US list of 374 people from West Africa to be deported
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published an updated list of 374 West African nationals it intends to deport, releasing their names and photographs as part of its 'Worst of the Worst' initiative.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.