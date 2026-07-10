The Federal Government published an updated list of individuals and groups designated as terrorism financiers in 2026

Four fresh names were added to the list, bringing the total number of sanctioned persons and entities to over 50

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee, chaired by the Attorney-General of the Federation, oversees enforcement of the designations

The Federal Government of Nigeria has released an updated register of persons and organisations designated as terrorism financiers, with four new names added to the list in 2026.

The update was issued under the authority of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC), the national body established by the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 to implement United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Targeted Financial Sanctions.

Nigeria Government updates terrorism financiers register with new names in 2026. Photo credit: DHQ/x

Source: Twitter

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice chairs the committee.

Newly added names in 2026

The four individuals freshly designated in the current update are:

Babangida Muhammed Adamu Hammajam Abdullahi Umar Usman Ibrahim Abubakar Adamu Chiroma.

According to FG, the addition brings the total number of sanctioned persons and entities on the register from 48 to 54.

Full list of previously sanctioned individuals and groups

Earlier entries on the list span multiple record dates beginning from March 2024. Those recordedinclude:

ABDULSAMAT OHIDA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 MOHAMMED SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ABDURRAHAMAN ABDURRAHAMAN – Record Date: March 18, 2024 FATIMA ISHAQ – Record Date: March 18, 2024 TUKUR MAMU – Record Date: March 18, 2024 YUSUF GHAZALI – Record Date: March 18, 2024 MUHAMMAD SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD – Record Date: March 18, 2024 SALLAMUDEEN HASSAN – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ADAMU ISHAK – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 HASSANA ISAH – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ABDULKAREEM MUSA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 UMAR ABDULLAHI – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024 ABDURRAHAMAN ADO – Record Date: March 21, 2024 BASHIR YUSUF – Record Date: March 21, 2024 IBRAHIM ALHASSAN – Record Date: March 21, 2024 MUHAMMAD ISAH – Record Date: March 21, 2024 SALIHU ADAMU – Record Date: March 21, 2024 SURAJO MOHAMMAD – Record Date: March 21, 2024 FANNAMI BUKAR – Record Date: March 21, 2024 MUHAMMED MUSA – Record Date: March 21, 2024 Sahabi Ismail – Record Date: March 22, 2024 Mohammed Buba – Record Date: March 22, 2024 JAMA'ATU WAL-JIHAD – Record Date: March 22, 2024 ANSARUL SUDAN (ANSARU) – Record Date: March 22, 2024 ISLAMIC PROVINCE (ISWAP) – Record Date: March 22, 2024 INDIGENOUS BIAFRA (IPOB) – Record Date: March 22, 2024 YAN GROUP – Record Date: March 22, 2024 YAN GROUP NLBDG – Record Date: March 22, 2024 ADAMU HASSAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024 HASSAN MOHAMMED – Record Date: November 14, 2024 USMAN ABUBAKAR – Record Date: November 14, 2024 KUBARA SALAWU – Record Date: November 14, 2024 RABIU SULEIMAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024 SIMON NJOKU – Record Date: March 7, 2025 GODSTIME IYARE – Record Date: March 7, 2025 FRANCIS MMADUABUCHI – Record Date: March 7, 2025 JOHN ONWUMERE – Record Date: March 7, 2025 CHIKWUKA EZE – Record Date: March 7, 2025 EDWIN CHUKWUEDO – Record Date: March 18, 2025 CHIWENDU OWOH – Record Date: January 1, 0001 GINIKA ORJI – Record Date: January 1, 0001 AWO UCHECHUKWU – Record Date: January 1, 0001 MERCY ALI – Record Date: January 1, 0001 OHAGWU JULIANA – Record Date: January 1, 0001 EZE OKPOTO – Record Date: March 19, 2025 NWAOBI CHIMEZIE – Record Date: March 19, 2025 OGUMU KEWE – Record Date: March 19, 2025

Nigeria's obligations under UN security council resolutions

The designations are grounded in Nigeria's obligations as a United Nations member state. Under Section 10 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, the NSC is empowered to enforce all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, including UNSCR 1373 (2001), which obliges member states to deny financial support to terrorist networks and freeze the assets of designated individuals and entities. The committee's guidelines apply to all persons and organisations operating within Nigeria.

Targeted Financial Sanctions are specifically designed to cut off access to funds, assets, equipment, and logistical support for those linked to terrorism, terrorism financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Terrorism Financing list grows past 50 sanctioned persons and organisations. Photo credit: DHQ/x

Source: Twitter

US list of 374 people from West Africa to be deported

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Source: Legit.ng