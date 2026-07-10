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FG Releases Updated List of Nigerians Sanctioned as Terrorism Financiers in 2026, Adds Fresh Names
Nigeria

FG Releases Updated List of Nigerians Sanctioned as Terrorism Financiers in 2026, Adds Fresh Names

by  Basit Jamiu
4 min read
  • The Federal Government published an updated list of individuals and groups designated as terrorism financiers in 2026
  • Four fresh names were added to the list, bringing the total number of sanctioned persons and entities to over 50
  • The Nigeria Sanctions Committee, chaired by the Attorney-General of the Federation, oversees enforcement of the designations

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The Federal Government of Nigeria has released an updated register of persons and organisations designated as terrorism financiers, with four new names added to the list in 2026.

The update was issued under the authority of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC), the national body established by the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 to implement United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Targeted Financial Sanctions.

NSC Authority enforces targeted financial sanctions under UN resolutions.
Nigeria Government updates terrorism financiers register with new names in 2026. Photo credit: DHQ/x
Source: Twitter

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice chairs the committee.

Newly added names in 2026

The four individuals freshly designated in the current update are:

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  1. Babangida Muhammed Adamu Hammajam
  2. Abdullahi Umar Usman
  3. Ibrahim Abubakar
  4. Adamu Chiroma.

According to FG, the addition brings the total number of sanctioned persons and entities on the register from 48 to 54.

Full list of previously sanctioned individuals and groups

Earlier entries on the list span multiple record dates beginning from March 2024. Those recordedinclude:

  1. ABDULSAMAT OHIDA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  2. MOHAMMED SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  3. ABDURRAHAMAN ABDURRAHAMAN – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  4. FATIMA ISHAQ – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  5. TUKUR MAMU – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  6. YUSUF GHAZALI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  7. MUHAMMAD SANI – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  8. ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  9. SALLAMUDEEN HASSAN – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  10. ADAMU ISHAK – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  11. HASSANA ISAH – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  12. ABDULKAREEM MUSA – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  13. UMAR ABDULLAHI – Nigeria – Record Date: March 18, 2024
  14. ABDURRAHAMAN ADO – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  15. BASHIR YUSUF – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  16. IBRAHIM ALHASSAN – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  17. MUHAMMAD ISAH – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  18. SALIHU ADAMU – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  19. SURAJO MOHAMMAD – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  20. FANNAMI BUKAR – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  21. MUHAMMED MUSA – Record Date: March 21, 2024
  22. Sahabi Ismail – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  23. Mohammed Buba – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  24. JAMA'ATU WAL-JIHAD – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  25. ANSARUL SUDAN (ANSARU) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  26. ISLAMIC PROVINCE (ISWAP) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  27. INDIGENOUS BIAFRA (IPOB) – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  28. YAN GROUP – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  29. YAN GROUP NLBDG – Record Date: March 22, 2024
  30. ADAMU HASSAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  31. HASSAN MOHAMMED – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  32. USMAN ABUBAKAR – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  33. KUBARA SALAWU – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  34. RABIU SULEIMAN – Record Date: November 14, 2024
  35. SIMON NJOKU – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  36. GODSTIME IYARE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  37. FRANCIS MMADUABUCHI – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  38. JOHN ONWUMERE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  39. CHIKWUKA EZE – Record Date: March 7, 2025
  40. EDWIN CHUKWUEDO – Record Date: March 18, 2025
  41. CHIWENDU OWOH – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  42. GINIKA ORJI – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  43. AWO UCHECHUKWU – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  44. MERCY ALI – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  45. OHAGWU JULIANA – Record Date: January 1, 0001
  46. EZE OKPOTO – Record Date: March 19, 2025
  47. NWAOBI CHIMEZIE – Record Date: March 19, 2025
  48. OGUMU KEWE – Record Date: March 19, 2025

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Nigeria's obligations under UN security council resolutions

The designations are grounded in Nigeria's obligations as a United Nations member state. Under Section 10 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, the NSC is empowered to enforce all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, including UNSCR 1373 (2001), which obliges member states to deny financial support to terrorist networks and freeze the assets of designated individuals and entities. The committee's guidelines apply to all persons and organisations operating within Nigeria.

Targeted Financial Sanctions are specifically designed to cut off access to funds, assets, equipment, and logistical support for those linked to terrorism, terrorism financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Attorney-General chairs Nigeria Sanctions Committee implementing UN mandates.
Terrorism Financing list grows past 50 sanctioned persons and organisations. Photo credit: DHQ/x
Source: Twitter

US list of 374 people from West Africa to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published an updated list of 374 West African nationals it intends to deport, releasing their names and photographs as part of its 'Worst of the Worst' initiative.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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Federal Government Of Nigeria
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