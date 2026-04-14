The University of Abuja announced automatic employment for its best graduating students across two academic sessions

A total of 12,624 students were scheduled to graduate during the combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies

The Vice Chancellor outlined infrastructure expansion plans and addressed past leadership instability at the institution

The University of Abuja, recently renamed Yakubu Gowon University, has announced a new incentive for academic excellence as it prepares for its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies.

Vice Chancellor Hakeem Fawehinmi disclosed that the institution will offer automatic employment to its best graduating students from the two academic sessions under review.

The University of Abuja announced automatic jobs for best graduates. Photo: UNIABUJA

Source: Facebook

He spoke during a media briefing held at the university’s main campus ahead of the convocation events scheduled from April 10 to April 18, 2026, Punch reported.

Graduation figures and academic performance breakdown

A total of 12,624 students are set to graduate from the 2022 to 2024 academic sessions. The breakdown shows 7,158 graduates for the 2022 to 2023 session and 5,466 for the 2023 to 2024 session.

Academic performance data revealed that 77 students earned First Class honours in the earlier set, while 29 achieved the same distinction in the latter group. Other categories included Second Class Upper, Second Class Lower, and Third Class degrees across both cohorts.

He said:

“Overall, a total of 12,624 students will graduate. As part of our commitment to the development and advancement of our graduates, the overall best graduating students of both sets will be given automatic employment in the university.”

Convocation activities and honorary awards planned

The convocation programme will feature a range of activities, including a Juma’at prayer, an interdenominational church service, and an innovation showcase by faculties.

Other events lined up include a drug awareness lecture, a dialogue on climate change, and a convocation lecture focused on artificial intelligence in financial technology.

“The main convocation ceremonies will be held on Friday, 17 April 2026, for first degrees and on Saturday, 18 April 2026, for Higher degrees and the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees at the Convocation Square,” he said.

Three prominent Nigerians will receive honorary doctorate degrees. They are Yusuff Ali, Paul Odili, and Emmanuel Iza.

Vice Chancellor addressing journalists ahead of the university’s convocation events. Photo: Uniabuja

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Expansion plans and institutional challenges outlined

The Vice Chancellor placed the university’s current student population at nearly 40,000, with projections pointing to 50,000 by 2030. He said infrastructure expansion is necessary to support this growth.

“There is a sense in which we can tell Nigerians that this federal university needs massive expansion of infrastructure to become the University of our dreams,” he said.

He also addressed past leadership instability at the institution.

“The fact that we had three Acting Vice-Chancellors within a short period explains this crisis. We are glad that now, the storm is over,” he said.

Fawehinmi listed ongoing developments, including new administrative buildings, improved laboratories, and plans for additional student accommodation through a public-private partnership.

He also noted staff promotions, research progress, and concerns over funding and land encroachment, while expressing optimism about future growth.

UI beats UNILAG to emerge best

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranked university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, overtaking several long-standing competitors across the country.

Results released on Thursday, January 22, on the Times Higher Education website placed UI in the 801 to 1000 global band, making it the top-ranked Nigerian institution in the latest edition.

Source: Legit.ng