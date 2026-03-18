President Bola Tinubu has reportedly directed that all ministers and political appointees in his administration who intend to contest elective offices in the 2027 general elections should resign from their positions on or before March 31, 2026.

Those affected by the president's directive included the ministers, ministers of state, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants, directors-general, and chief executive officers of parastatals, commissions, agencies, and companies belonging to the federal government and other political appointees to the president.

President Bola Tinubu orders appointees interested in contesting in the 2027 elections to resign Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that the directive was announced in a circular that was issued at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). The directive was in line with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as well as the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for political party primaries ahead of the general elections.

George Akume, the SGF, signed the circular, which was issued by the permanent secretary to the General Services Office, Ibrahim Kana, who stated that the directive applies to all presidential political appointees seeking to take part in the primaries or contest in the elections.

The circular further explained that all affected appointees are to submit their formal resignation letters to the office of the SGF, which is no later than March 31.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have started reacting to the directive of the president to his appointees. Below are some of their comments:

Rotimi Adeosun (RMA) commended the statement from the office of the president:

"A constructive release of many of the appointees who have not actually been adding value to his administration. Kudos to Mr President for this wise move."

Gadget_Doctorr called for the resignation of the Minister of Power:

"Make minister of power first resign, because how nepa go just come carry our transformer wey no spoil yesterday for no reason."

Oluwatosin questioned the rationale behind the directive:

"Why the rush? Is this to clear the way for certain people or to actually prevent abuse of office? Let's see how many actually obey this one."

Mr Pulse commended the development:

"Fair directive. Anyone who wants to contest should step down and focus fully on their ambition."

Oladokun Segun said the resignation of the Minister of Power would be celebrated:

"Seriously, we must celebrate Adelabu’s resignation oooo…the minister of darkness."

You can read more reactions on X here:

Source: Legit.ng