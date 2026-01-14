A viral video from Awgbu in Anambra State showed a masquerade violently attacking residents and disrupting public peace

Police confirmed the suspect had been arrested after the incident escalated during the Ofala Festival of the late Igwe M. C. Okechukwu

Authorities stated that investigations were ongoing to ensure all culprits involved in the violent masquerade rampage were brought to justice

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed that it had arrested a masquerade alleged to have carried out violent attacks on residents in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The incident was said to have disrupted public peace during the Ofala Festival of the late traditional ruler of Awgbu community, Igwe M. C. Okechukwu (Ezedioramma II, Ezekanunu III).

Police arrested masquerade in Awgbu after violent attacks disrupted Ofala Festival and endangered residents.

Source: Facebook

According to PUNCH, a viral video circulating online showed the masquerade chasing and attacking passers-by, disrupting a public function and causing tension in the community. Witnesses reported that the masquerade went on a rampage, forcefully pushing riders off motorcycles, chasing people at sight and destroying equipment, while followers cheered.

Masquerade attack left elderly men injured

In one of the clips, the masquerade was seen pushing down an elderly man riding a motorcycle. Another accident was reported in which an aged man fell off a moving motorcycle and hit his head on a parked vehicle.

Supporters of the masquerade were also seen throwing harmful objects, including plastic chairs, tables and sachet water, at people during a public function. The violent acts reportedly escalated the situation and endangered lives.

Police statement on arrest and investigation

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the suspect had been taken into custody. He added that investigations were ongoing to arrest other culprits.

Ikenga said:

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public, especially Ndi Anambra and other concerned persons, that the command has taken into custody the masquerade involved in the unprovoked and violent attacks on innocent citizens, which led to a breach of public peace in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area.

“The command notes that the behaviour of the masquerade, as seen in the viral video currently in circulation, is totally unacceptable, unlawful, and will not be tolerated under any guise.

“The suspect is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.”

Previous masquerade violence in Anambra

Reports indicated that this was not the first time masquerade activities had led to violence in the state. In February 2025, PUNCH Online reported that the Anambra State Government declared a masquerader identified as “Nweke” wanted for allegedly killing a 71-year-old man, Shedrack Okoye, during a masquerade outing at Umuawulu community in Awka South Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Don Onyenji, had explained at the time that such acts contravened the state law on masquerading enacted in 2022. The law stipulated that masquerade displays must be confined to designated arenas during festivals.

Onyenji stressed that masquerades must not obstruct movement, block roads or cause disturbances. He noted that masquerading as a cultural practice was meant for fun and entertainment, not violence.

Anambra State Police confirmed investigation into masquerade violence during Ofala Festival in Orumba North.

Source: Twitter

