Activists in Nigeria shave lamented over the rising cases of police brutality across Nigeria in recent times

The issue came to the forefront again at a photo exhibition of incidents of police brutality nationwide

In October 2020, Nigeria was rocked by nationwide protests over police brutality before it was hijacked by thugs

FCT, Abuja - Some stakeholders have expressed dismay over the continuous happening of police brutality in Nigeria despite government's claims of initiating reforms to make the police human rights compliant.

They made their thoughts known at a photo exhibition of incidents of police brutality across Nigeria held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday, December 14 and attended by Legit.ng.

Amnesty International Nigeria in conjunction with Partners West Africa-Nigeria (PWAN) with the support of Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) organised the photo exhibition.

Some of the stakeholders reiterated the need for the authorities to improve the working condition of the police, including pay and training.

In her address, the Director Amnesty International Osai Ojigho said that Amnesty International Nigeria with support of OSIWA is implementing a project titled "safer policing initiative: seen through my eyes - the long term impact of violent policing.''

Ojigho further said the project aims to create a human rights-based policing culture in Nigeria with a zero-tolerance attitude to unlawful police activities, particularly the excessive use of force.

The project is being sponsored by a consortium known as the "Fairer Force Alliance" which is a network of 10 civil society organisations including Amnesty International Nigeria.

The coordinator of the project, Bashiru Olasupo noted that the programme is moving around Nigeria to ensure that people at the grassroots are sensitized on human rights in relation to policing.

The exhibition was attended by a representative of the Inspector General of Police other security agencies, journalists, civil society organizations and the general public.

Osinbajo speaks on police force that represents people, admired by all

On his part, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that a police force is a representative of the people and the government such that there is a need to give it an ethos that will be admired by all.

Prof. Osinbajo said this on Monday, December 12 when he received, on behalf of the president, the annual report of the Police Service Commission, from the acting chairman, Rtd. Justice Clara Ogunbiyi who led a delegation of the commission’s management team to the Presidential Villa.

While commending the commission for their clarity of vision, hard work and having the difficult task of managing a huge police force with several challenges, the VP emphasized that:

“The ethos of the police force is something we have to take seriously.”

Police Service Commission promotes 745 officers, others

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 745 senior police officers.

The commission also considered and approved the proper placement of five commissioners of police and one deputy commissioner.

This was contained in a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, on Wednesday, December 14.

