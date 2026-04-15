US lawmaker Kimberly Daniels urged President Bola Tinubu to review Nigeria’s security leadership amid rising killings and abductions

Daniels, Chairwoman of the United World Congress of Diplomats, raised concerns over Bello Matawalle’s role as Minister of State for Defence

The report recommended Matawalle’s removal or redeployment and called for a probe into alleged complicity in banditry

A United States lawmaker, Kimberly Daniels, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review Nigeria’s security leadership.

Legit.ng reports that the request follows a spike in killings and abductions across parts of the country.

Kimberly Daniels, a US lawmaker, calls on President Bola Tinubu to review Nigeria’s security leadership as violence rises. Photo credit: @officialABAT/ Jabin Botsford

Source: UGC

Daniels, who also serves as Chairwoman of the United World Congress of Diplomats, made the call in a newly released assessment report examining the security situation in Nigeria’s North-Central and North-West regions.

The report, as obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 15, noted that several attacks during the 2026 Easter period targeted worshippers in Plateau, Kaduna, and Nasarawa states, resulting in multiple deaths.

US lawmaker raises concerns over defence leadership

Following its findings, the report expressed concern about the continued role of Bello Matawalle as the minister of state for defence.

It cited allegations relating to credibility and governance, including claims of links with armed groups during his tenure as governor of Zamfara state, as well as questions over strategic consistency in security management.

According to the document, these issues could undermine public confidence and weaken ongoing efforts to address insecurity.

Tinubu told to take urgent action

The report urged the Nigerian government to undertake an immediate review of its security leadership.

Among its recommendations was the “removal or redeployment” of Matawalle to strengthen the integrity of the defence ministry.

It also called for a transparent investigation into allegations of high-level complicity in banditry, alongside improved protection for vulnerable communities affected by recurring attacks.

Daniels speaks on security concerns

Daniels said her position was informed by direct appeals from Nigerians affected by the violence.

“The position I take on this issue is because of citizens reaching out to me from Nigeria. My connection to Nigeria as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the Chairwoman of UN-WCD would not allow me to be silent,” she said.

She further alleged internal complicity in some of the attacks.

“Based on the referenced report, the attacks against believers in Northern Nigeria are allegedly protected by leadership from the inside. The greatest form of terrorism a person can experience is terror that comes from ‘homegrown familiar enemies,’” Daniels added.

International community urged to act

Daniels also called on the United States government and international partners to increase diplomatic pressure on Nigeria to ensure accountability for those accused of aiding violence.

Kimberly Daniels of the United States urges President Bola Tinubu to take a closer look at Nigeria’s security leadership in the face of growing violence. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

The report referenced Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, noting that the classification underscores ongoing concerns about religious persecution.

The lawmaker highlighted her role in sponsoring a resolution condemning attacks on Christians in Nigeria and supporting the country’s continued CPC designation.

She maintained that raising global awareness was necessary to address the crisis, adding, “Publishing this press release is the least thing I can do.”

Banditry: Matawalle denies aiding insecurity

The minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, denied allegations levelled against him by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state that he is behind banditry in the state.

Reacting to the governor’s allegations, Bello Matawalle’s office said Governor Lawal has repeatedly towed the same line of action of accusing the Minister of sponsoring banditry which the Minister has consistently denied.

Source: Legit.ng