Brigadier General Oseni Braimah’s final moments were marked by a midnight call with his twin brother before tragedy struck

His burial in Maiduguri and the governor’s scholarship pledge for his children underline the nation’s grief and gratitude

Braimah’s distinguished career and ultimate sacrifice embody courage, discipline, and patriotism in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism

The grieving twin brother of the late Brigadier General Oseni Braimah was the last person to speak to him before his tragic death in a midnight terrorist attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State, on April 9, 2026.

According to a relative, the General was on a routine midnight call with his twin brother, who resides in the United Kingdom, when the attack began.

Brigadier General Oseni Braimah embodies courage and patriotism as he serves Nigeria with distinction. Photo credit: Armyhq/x

Source: Twitter

The relative explained:

“Braimah was a set of twins. His twin brother is not here in Nigeria. They are identical twins and are very close. They spoke, almost every day. They started speaking after midnight, as usual, when, suddenly, the General paused, apparently because of some unusual movement at his end. After that, the line went dead.”

According to Vanguard, repeated attempts by his brother to reconnect failed. He stayed awake in distress, calling until dawn. By 6:30am, a senior Army officer informed him of the attack and confirmed that Brigadier General Braimah was among those killed.

Burial in Maiduguri

The Edo State-born General was buried alongside his soldiers on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Borno State. His death has been described as a profound sacrifice in the fight against terrorism.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has granted full educational scholarships to Brigadier General Braimah’s three children. The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, confirmed that the scholarships will cover their education from current levels through university.

The beneficiaries are:

Farida Hussain-Braimah (18) : 100-level Software Engineering student at Nile University, Abuja.

: 100-level Software Engineering student at Nile University, Abuja. Amir Hussain-Braimah (16) : SS 3 student at Olumawu Senior School, Abuja.

: SS 3 student at Olumawu Senior School, Abuja. Yasmeen Hussain-Braimah (12): JSS 2 pupil at Olumawu Junior Secondary School, Abuja.

Governor Okpebholo described the gesture as a moral obligation and a demonstration of responsible governance. “Brigadier General Braimah paid the ultimate price in service to this country. It is only right that we stand by the family he left behind and ensure his children have uninterrupted access to education,” he said.

The governor emphasised that the initiative aligns with the education pillar of his administration’s SHINE Agenda, which focuses on human capital development, social welfare, and inclusive governance. He further urged other state governments and private stakeholders to provide structured support to families of fallen military personnel.

Profile of Brigadier General Braimah

Brigadier General Oseni Braimah was a distinguished officer whose career reflected discipline, courage, and patriotism. He held a Bachelor of Arts in History from the Nigerian Defence Academy and advanced degrees including:

Master’s in Defence Studies from King’s College London.

Master’s in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Benue State University.

Master’s in National Security Management and War Studies from the National Defence University, Islamabad.

His career spanned key command, training, and administrative roles. Between September 2024 and March 2025, he served as Chief of Staff at 6 Division Headquarters, Port Harcourt, coordinating operations and ensuring combat readiness. He also served as Chief Instructor at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, mentoring officers, and earlier commanded the Infantry Presidential Guards Battalion in Abuja.

Beyond Nigeria, he contributed to peacekeeping efforts as a United Nations Observer, supporting ceasefire monitoring and intelligence operations. He was preparing to leave Borno for the Ministry of Defence when tragedy struck.

Brigadier General Oseni Braimah’s death is a painful reminder of the sacrifices made by Nigeria’s military personnel in the fight against terrorism. His legacy of courage, discipline, and service will endure, while the scholarship initiative ensures his children continue to thrive in honour of his memory.

The grieving twin brother recalls their midnight call as tragedy strikes the 29 Task Force Brigade. Photo credit: OseniBraimah/LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

Things to know about the late army general

Legit.ng earlier reported that the tragic death of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah on Thursday, April 9, in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state, has left a deep mark on the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He was serving as the Brigade Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation Hadin Kai when terrorists launched a deadly attack on a military installation.

Source: Legit.ng