The Nigerian Defence Academy has begun online applications for the 78 Regular Course with the portal opening on 28 November 2025

The Academy required applicants to obtain an Order ID and RRR Code before completing the N7,000 REMITA payment.

NDA urged candidates to strictly follow the portal instructions and warned that only payments generated through its system were accepted

The Nigerian Defence Academy has announced the commencement of online applications for its 78 Regular Course.

According to an official notice signed by the Academy Registrar, the application portal will open on Friday, November 28 and will run until April 30 next year.

NDA has opened the admission portal for interested Nigerians.

The academy stated that the exercise is open to eligible male and female Nigerians who meet the required criteria for admission into the prestigious institution.

Application portal and payment procedure

Applicants are required to log on to the application portal where they are to select the “Purchase Access Code” option and fill in the necessary details. The official circular explained that candidates must obtain an Order ID and a Remita Retrieval Reference Code before proceeding with payment.

The notice stated that the application fee is N7,000 and must be paid strictly through REMITA using the RRR Code generated on the portal. Payments made outside this approved process will not be accepted.

Portal guidelines and important notice

Prospective candidates are urged to carefully read all instructions provided on the portal. The Academy noted that adherence to the outlined steps is essential during the purchase of the access code and the completion of the online form.

“Please NOTE that only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted. Visit the link for more details. Please read carefully and follow the instructions,” the Registrar stated in the notice.



