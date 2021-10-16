The names of successful candidates who sat for the screening conducted by the Nigerian Air Force have been released

Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Nda Madi disclosed this on Saturday, October 16, in a statement on the behalf of the chief of air staff

According to him, the candidates are expected to report at the Military Training Centre Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna state

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the names of candidates who were successful in the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC 42/2021).

The list released was signed by Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Nda Madi on the behalf of the chief of air staff and shared on NAF's official Facebook page on Saturday, October 16.

The candidates were requested to report for training at the Military Training Centre Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Madi noted that the list of successful candidates whose names appeared on the list could also be accessed at Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Portal:

What candidates must bring for the training

According to the statement, candidates MUST bring along the following items:

1. 2 pairs of white T-shirts.

2. 2 pairs of blue PT shorts.

3. 2 pairs of white canvas shoe.

4. 3 pairs of white socks.

5. 3 pairs of National dress.

6. 2 white shirts.

7. 1 black tie.

8. 2 black trousers.

9. 3 pairs of smart casuals.

10. 4 reusable face masks

11. 200 ml hand sanitizer

12. 4 passport photographs.

13. Copy of BVN print out.

14. Black polish, brushes, shaving kit and toiletries.

