The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has published the list of eligible applicants for the zonal general aptitude test as part of the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 33/2024 enlistment exercise

In a press release issued on Monday, December 9, 2024, Air Commodore Olusola Fakinboyewa, director of public relations and information, confirmed this

Garki, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday, December 9, published a list of eligible applicants to attend the zonal general aptitude test for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 33/24 enlistment exercise.

According to a statement signed by Air Commodore Olushola Akinboyewa, the NAF spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the enlistment exercise has been published on the Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Portal.

The statement partly reads:

“The aptitude test is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14, at various centres.

“For further information, applicants are enjoined to visit the portal: https://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

“By this announcement, eligible applicants are invited to attend the zonal general aptitude test at respective centres indicated against their names on the portal.”

Legit.ng reports that the NAF is the air branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces. As of 2021, the air force is one of the largest in Africa, consisting of over 18,000 personnel.

In May, the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, at an event in Abuja, lauded it as a force to reckon with globally.

About NAF's Direct Short Service Commission

The Direct Short Service Commission is a type of commission in the NAF which is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. The course provides the avenue for the enlistment of degree holders who are professionals in specified fields.

The training period for this type of commission is usually six months of intensive military training and successful candidates are commissioned into the rank of flying officer.

