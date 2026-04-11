INEC dismissed claims that Chairman Prof Joash Amupitan endorsed a partisan post linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu describing it as false and misleading

The Commission said Amupitan did not operate any X account and had never engaged in partisan political commentary

INEC raised concerns over impersonation and cyber fraud and vowed to track and prosecute those behind the misinformation

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected claims circulating on social media alleging that its Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, previously endorsed a partisan post linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by the Chairman’s office, the Commission described the allegation as false and deliberately misleading, warning the public against falling for what it termed a coordinated smear campaign.

INEC Breaks Silence as Old X Post Reportedly Shows Amupitan Supported Tinubu

Source: Facebook

INEC dismisses allegation as baseless

INEC said the claim suggesting that its chairman supported a political figure on X, formerly Twitter, was entirely untrue.

“The Commission wishes to state categorically that this allegation is entirely baseless, a total fabrication, and a figment of the imagination of its purveyors,” the statement read.

It further clarified that the chairman does not operate any personal account on the platform and has never engaged in partisan commentary.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the INEC Chairman does not own or operate any personal account on X. He has at no time engaged in partisan commentary, nor has he ever associated himself with any political leaning or activity in his private or public capacity.”

INEC warns against misinformation campaign

The electoral body described the viral post as a calculated attempt to undermine the credibility and neutrality of its leadership at a critical time.

“This contrived X post is a desperate attempt to impugn the integrity and neutrality of the Chairman at a critical period when the Commission is focused on significant electoral reforms and preparations for upcoming polls,” the statement added.

INEC warned that such actions were aimed at eroding public confidence in the institution.

INEC raises alarm over impersonation and fraud

The Commission also disclosed that cybercriminals had been exploiting fake social media accounts bearing the chairman’s name to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

“Beyond this partisan mischief, the Commission is aware that cybercriminals have been on the prowl, utilising fake social media accounts in the Chairman’s name to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians,” it stated.

According to INEC, several fraudulent accounts had previously been identified and reported to security agencies, describing the latest incident as part of an ongoing pattern.

INEC vows legal action

INEC said it was working with security agencies and cyber-intelligence units to identify those responsible for the false claims and impersonation.

“Let it be clearly understood that the Commission will ensure that these imposters face the full wrath of the law,” the statement said.

It stressed that identity theft and the spread of fabricated online content are punishable under the Cybercrimes Act, adding that offenders would be prosecuted.

Public urged to rely on official channels

The Commission urged Nigerians to disregard the claim and rely only on verified channels for information about its activities.

“The general public is hereby urged to disregard this falsehood in its entirety,” the statement concluded.

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to conducting free, fair and credible elections, insisting it would not be distracted by attempts to tarnish its image.

Source: Legit.ng