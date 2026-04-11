Sources within the APC said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had not endorsed any aspirant for the 2027 Lagos governorship election

Party insiders explained that a viral WhatsApp message and misinterpreted post by James Faleke fuelled false claims of backing for Obafemi Hamzat

Stakeholders warned that premature speculation risked deepening internal divisions within the APC amid ongoing consultations

Lagos 2027: Tinubu Has Not Endorsed Any Candidate, Sources Say

Source: Facebook

Sources within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not endorsed any aspirant for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

They explained that speculation emerged following reports suggesting that the President had backed the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, after a recent meeting with party leaders in Lagos.

However, party insiders maintained that no such decision had been taken.

Viral message sparks confusion

Sources said the controversy was triggered by a widely circulated WhatsApp message which alleged that a meeting between the President and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) led to an endorsement.

They noted that the claim gained further traction after a post by federal lawmaker, James Faleke, which was interpreted by some party supporters as backing Hamzat.

APC sources deny endorsement claims

According to party insiders, the interpretation of events surrounding the meeting was inaccurate, as a photograph showing the President alongside key APC figures was misread in some quarters.

A source was quoted as saying that the meeting referenced in the circulating photograph had no connection with any endorsement or succession arrangement, but rather centred on party and state matters requiring consultation with the President.

Call for caution among party members

Another stakeholder was reported to have advised party members and supporters to avoid drawing conclusions from unverified claims, adding that consultations among party leaders were still ongoing.

The source was quoted as saying that no official position had been announced regarding a preferred candidate and warned that premature speculation could create unnecessary tension within the party.

Concerns emerge over internal party tensions

Observers were said to have cautioned that the spread of unverified information could deepen divisions within the APC in Lagos.

They noted that there were already signs of unease among factions, particularly between the Mandate Group and the Justice Forum, over perceived attempts to dominate political positions.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng