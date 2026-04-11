The ADC intensified its demand for the resignation of INEC Chairman Prof Joash Amupitan over alleged concerns about neutrality linked to archived social media posts

Allegations of political bias resurfaced after claims of pro-APC content in old X posts attributed to the electoral umpire, triggering public debate and reactions

ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi said the party would continue to press its concerns, insisting that the chairman had fallen short of expected standards for the office

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has intensified its demand for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, insisting that he step down over allegations questioning his neutrality.

The party said it would continue its campaign until he leaves office, following fresh controversy linked to archived social media posts allegedly showing political bias.

ADC Declares What It Will Do Until INEC Chairman Finally Resigns

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The development comes amid renewed scrutiny of the electoral umpire after reports of old online activity attributed to him sparked public debate, Daily Trust reported.

Allegations of political bias resurface

The controversy gained momentum after claims emerged that archived posts from an X account bearing the INEC chairman’s name contained remarks perceived as supportive of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The claims were further amplified by US-based Nigerian academic, Farooq Kperogi, who argued in a published column that the posts raised serious concerns about the credibility and neutrality of the electoral body.

His comments triggered widespread reactions across social media, with citizens divided over the authenticity and interpretation of the alleged posts.

INEC responds to misinformation concerns

In response to the growing debate, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, warned against misinformation and the activities of impersonators exploiting digital platforms to spread false narratives, Vanguard reported.

He reiterated that the commission remained committed to credible elections under the leadership of Prof Amupitan, urging the public to rely only on verified communication channels.

ADC intensifies pressure campaign

Reacting to the controversy, ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi described the allegations as deeply troubling, warning that any perceived bias by the electoral umpire undermines democratic credibility.

“In a democracy, the umpire must be above suspicion. He must not only be independent, he must be seen, beyond any reasonable doubt, to be independent. That is the minimum standard required of anyone entrusted with the sacred duty of conducting free and fair elections,” he said.

He further alleged attempts to manipulate digital records linked to the matter, describing it as a serious threat to accountability.

“A man who manipulates records to save himself cannot be trusted to safeguard the mandate of millions,” he added.

Abdullahi insisted that Prof Amupitan had fallen short of expectations required of an electoral official, stating that the ADC would escalate its petitions to relevant institutions both within and outside Nigeria.

ADC threatens further action

The opposition party warned that it would intensify its actions, including renewed civil disobedience measures, if the INEC chairman fails to resign.

“This is why Professor Amupitan must resign. Now. Anything less is an insult to the Nigerian people and a dangerous precedent for our democracy,” Abdullahi stated.

The ADC said it would continue to press its demands until what it described as accountability and institutional integrity are restored in the electoral body.

Source: Legit.ng