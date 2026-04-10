Dangote Sugar banned workers at its Numan plant from chewing sugar cane on site

The company described the act as gross misconduct with possible disciplinary consequences

Security personnel have been instructed to arrest offenders, as the company lists penalties

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Dangote Sugar Refinery has issued a final warning to workers at its Numan operations in Adamawa State, banning the chewing of company sugar cane within the factory premises.

The directive was contained in an internal circular dated April 7, 2026, signed by the company’s head of human resources, Ikechukwu Okorie.

The company described the act as gross misconduct with possible disciplinary consequences. Photo: Dangote Group.

Source: UGC

Company cites misconduct, hygiene concerns

According to the memo, the practice of chewing sugar cane was described as “gross misconduct” and could attract disciplinary action, including arrest and possible prosecution.

The company stated that the sugar cane remains its property and holds significant economic value. It also noted that indiscriminate chewing and disposal of chaff compromise cleanliness standards required in a food processing environment.

“The cane is company property with great value/cost attached to it,” the circular stated, adding that strict housekeeping standards must be maintained at the facility.

Security placed on alert

The circular further directed security personnel to monitor compliance and arrest any staff found violating the directive.

Offenders, the company said, could face disciplinary measures and possible legal action aimed at recovering losses.

The memo ended with a strong warning to staff, saying: “BE WARNED FOR THE LAST TIME!!!”

Memo sparks reactions online

The directive has since circulated on social media, attracting mixed reactions from users, although the company has not issued any official public statement regarding the development.

Many Nigerians wonder if the grievance is about the staff eating the raw material or the littering of the factory premises with the chaffs/

Expansion plans ongoing

Dangote Sugar’s Numan facility is part of its backward integration programme designed to boost local sugar production through large-scale cultivation and processing.

The development comes as the company advances its expansion efforts. It recently announced plans for a N500 billion rights issue to reduce debt, strengthen its balance sheet, and fund projects, including upgrades at the Numan site and new developments in Nasarawa and Taraba states.

The proposal is expected to be considered at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

Below is a copy of the memo:

The directive has gone viral on social media, drawing public reactions.

Source: Twitter

Dangote Group releases 2026 job opportunities

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Group opened several job opportunities across its food, cement, and corporate divisions. According to the company, the positions are spread across key locations, including Ibese, Obajana, Okpella, DSR P-Apapa, and Lagos, as well as Dangote Cement’s operations in Ivory Coast.

These vacancies are open to Nigerians with diplomas, degrees, or relevant professional certifications. Available positions include technical, engineering, corporate, managerial, and security roles.

Interested candidates were advised to visit the Dangote Group careers portal for detailed job descriptions and to submit applications for preferred positions.

Source: Legit.ng