Former senatorial candidate Babagana Habeeb has been sentenced to 10 years for selling petrol to Boko Haram terrorists

The Federal High Court ruled that the former Borno senatorial candidate aided terrorism, enabling attacks by supplying fuel for insurgents' motorcycles

Justice Peter Lifu ordered Habeeb's release for rehabilitation after acknowledging the absence of evidence linking him to Boko Haram

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced a former senatorial candidate in Borno State, Babagana Habeeba, to 10 years in prison for selling petrol to Boko Haram terrorists.

Habeeb, who is a fuel dealer in Maiduguri, contested the 2015 election.

Justice Peter Lifu jailed Habeeb, convicted on Friday, April 10, 2026, on a one-count charge of aiding and abetting terrorism.

As reported by Vanguard, the trial judge held that the Federal Government had successfully established its case against the convict.

Habeeb admitted in open court that insurgents had obtained fuel from his station.

However, he claimed his attendants had carried out the sales.

He pleaded for leniency, stating that he had been unable to see or communicate with his family for over 10 years while in detention.

The prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, said Boko Haram would not have been able to use their motorcycles to launch attacks on innocent people and escape into the bush without fuel supplies.

He argued that Habeeb, through his action, assisted the terrorists in killing several people and destroying homes and properties.

The lawyer from the Federal Ministry of Justice urged the court to impose a 20-year jail term.

Justice Lifu in is judgement held that there was no evidence that Habeeb was a Boko Haram member or had received weapons training.

The judge added that the sole accusation against Habeeb was the sale of fuel to the terrorists.

The trial judge consequently sentenced Habeeb to 10 years’ imprisonment, to run from the date of his arrest and detention.

The court ordered Habeeb’s release upon the signing of his release warrant, to enable him to undergo extensive rehabilitation.

18 linked to Boko Haram logistics network

Recall that troops of the Nigerian Army arrested 18 suspects linked to logistics supply networks supporting Boko Haram in Borno state.

The suspects were intercepted by Operation HADIN KAI while travelling toward the Gudumbali axis with alleged supplies for insurgents.

Military authorities warned communities against aiding terrorists and urged stronger cooperation to dismantle remaining support networks.

Read more stories on Boko Haram:

Court sentences 4 terrorists to life imprisonment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja handed down life sentences to four Boko Haram terrorists following their guilty pleas.

Justice James Omotosho also convicted 14 other suspects, imposing prison terms ranging from 20 to 25 years.

The verdict reflects the Federal Government’s determination to prosecute terrorism offences and reinforce national security.

Source: Legit.ng