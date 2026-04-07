Awal Bello was sentenced to 10 years for exchanging N750,000 currency notes and paying N20,000 in tax to Boko Haram

Other defendants, including Shehu Bukar and Abdullahi Ali, received prison terms ranging from seven to twenty years for supporting Boko Haram and ISWAP

The court ordered all convicts to undergo rehabilitation and deradicalisation alongside their prison sentences

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Awal Bello to 10 years in prison for assisting Boko Haram in exchanging N750,000 during Nigeria’s currency redesign crisis in 2023.

The court also ordered a concurrent 10-year sentence for paying N20,000 in tax to the terrorist group, an act in violation of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2013.

Judge Binta Nyako delivered sentences to Boko Haram aides in Abuja. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

The naira redesign, carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria between 2022 and early 2023, required citizens to swap old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes with new ones, which were in limited supply, Premium Times reported.

Bello of Mantari Village in Bama Local Government Area, Borno state, facilitated the conversion of the funds for Boko Haram, leading to his arrest and prosecution.

Court clarifies offences and sentences

Judge Binta Nyako found Bello guilty after he pleaded guilty to two counts filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation. She ordered that he be rehabilitated and deradicalised alongside serving his prison term.

"There's a need to ensure correction and reintegration alongside punishment," she noted in her ruling.

The court heard that Bello’s actions were deliberate and intended to support terrorist activities. He asked the court for mercy, acknowledging his guilt and pleading for tempered judgment.

The prosecution presented evidence, including confessional statements and investigation reports, to secure conviction.

Other convictions for terrorism-related acts

Several other defendants received prison sentences for terrorism-linked offences. Hamat Modu was sentenced to 10 years on four counts for membership in Boko Haram. Isah Ali, who was 18 at the time of arrest, received 10 years for aiding Boko Haram, with one count dismissed by the court. Both were ordered to undergo rehabilitation and deradicalisation.

Shehu Bukar received a 20-year sentence for supplying livestock to Boko Haram, while Alhaji Kulle was sentenced to five years for funding terrorist activities.

Tasiu Yakubu received a seven-year term for terrorism-related conduct, and Abdullahi Ali was sentenced to 20 years for providing fuel logistics to ISWAP. All sentences included measures for rehabilitation and deradicalisation.

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, led the prosecution, calling for strict adherence to the law while the Legal Aid Council sought mercy for younger offenders. Judge Nyako directed that most sentences run concurrently, balancing punishment with efforts for rehabilitation.

The convictions are part of ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities to combat Boko Haram and associated groups through prosecution, rehabilitation, and deradicalisation programs.

Terrorists storm churches during Easter Sunday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that terrorists launched a deadly assault on Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state, targeting two Christian churches during Easter celebrations.

The attack left at least seven people dead and resulted in the abduction of several others, causing widespread fear among residents.

Source: Legit.ng