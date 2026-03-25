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Nigerian Army Arrests 18 Over Links to Boko Haram Logistics Network
Nigeria

Nigerian Army Arrests 18 Over Links to Boko Haram Logistics Network

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Troops of Nigerian Army arrested 18 suspects linked to logistics supply networks supporting Boko Haram in Borno state
  • The suspects were intercepted by Operation HADIN KAI while travelling toward the Gudumbali axis with alleged supplies for insurgents
  • Military authorities warned communities against aiding terrorists and urged stronger cooperation to dismantle remaining support networks

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Troops of the Nigerian Army have disrupted a logistics network linked to Boko Haram after arresting 18 suspected collaborators during operations in Borno State.

The arrests were carried out by personnel of Operation HADIN KAI, a key security formation combating insurgency in the Northeast.

The Nigerian Army arrested 18 suspects linked to Boko Haram logistics in Borno
Suspects arrested while allegedly transporting supplies for Boko Haram. Photo: /@HQNigerianArmy
Source: Twitter

According to a post on the official page of the Nigerian army, military sources said the suspects were intercepted while travelling from Gubio toward the Gudumbali axis. They were allegedly conveying supplies meant for Boko Haram fighters operating in the area.

Early findings from the operation pointed to a pattern in which civilians were recruited into support roles that sustained terrorist activities away from the battlefield.

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Arrests expose civilian support chains

According to preliminary assessments, some of the suspects admitted to participating in the supply chain due to economic hardship.

Security officials said extremist groups continued to exploit financial vulnerability to recruit couriers and informants, particularly in conflict affected communities.

The Army cautioned that any form of assistance to terrorists remained a serious criminal offence.

Officials warned that supplying food, fuel, intelligence or transportation endangered national security and placed innocent lives at risk. The military reiterated that individuals found aiding insurgents would face the full weight of the law.

Boko Haram fighters attack Borno military base and IDP camp
Military personnel engage local residents during security operations. Photo credit: STRINGER / Stringer
Source: Getty Images

Commanders also noted that while kinetic operations had weakened terrorist cells, support networks within civilian populations still posed a major threat.

Disrupting these networks, they said, was critical to reducing the ability of insurgents to regroup and launch attacks.

Army urges vigilance and community support

The military called on residents of the North East to remain alert and cooperative with security agencies.

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According to the army, timely information from local communities had played a vital role in recent successes against insurgent movements.

Citizens were urged to report suspicious activities and reject inducements from criminal groups. Military authorities stressed that sustained collaboration between civilians and security forces would strengthen ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Beyond security action, the army also pointed to the importance of social and economic interventions.

Officials said investment in empowerment programmes, skills acquisition and access to basic services would reduce the appeal of illicit activities and help communities resist extremist influence.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting law-abiding citizens and restoring stability across affected regions.

It added that lasting peace would depend on a unified approach that combined military pressure with development-focused initiatives and strong partnerships with host communities.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

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He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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