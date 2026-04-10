Residents of Nuku community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have been thrown into panic following a deadly overnight attack by suspected terrorists that reportedly claimed the lives of five security personnel.

Residents describe chaos and fear after a midnight attack in Kwara claimed five forest guards. Photo: Illustration purpose

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Legit.ng gathered that the attackers struck at about 3:00 a.m. on Friday, targeting members of the newly recruited forest guard outfit, a security initiative recently launched under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to combat rising insecurity.

A community source, Nasiru, who spoke with Legit.ng, confirmed the incident, describing it as sudden and devastating.

“There are casualties. Five forest guards were killed during the attack. Their motorcycles were burnt, and even police patrol vehicles were not spared,” he said.

Nasiru added that the attackers stormed the community under the cover of darkness, catching the local security operatives off guard.

“They attacked around 3 a.m. when people were asleep. The gunmen operated for some time without resistance. By the time help could come, the damage had already been done,” he added.

According to local sources, the victims include the commander of the forest guard unit in Nuku, a development residents say has dealt a heavy blow to security efforts in the area.

Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said the attack has left the entire community traumatised.

“We are living in fear. These people came with weapons and operated freely. If security personnel themselves are not safe, then what about ordinary villagers?” the resident lamented.

The attack comes amid heightened tension in the area following the circulation of disturbing videos showing abducted residents pleading for help from captivity. The footage, which surfaced earlier, had already triggered fear and anxiety across communities in Kaiama LGA.

Residents said the latest killings have worsened the already fragile security situation, with many now calling for urgent intervention from both the Kwara State Government and federal authorities.

“We need more security presence here. This is getting out of hand. The government must act fast before things spiral further,” another local source told Legit.ng.

In addition to the killings, several operational assets were destroyed during the attack.

At least five motorcycles belonging to the forest guards were set ablaze, while patrol vehicles reportedly used by mobile police officers were also burnt by the attackers.

Source: Legit.ng