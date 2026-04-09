The family of Covenant University student Toluwalase Jesutunmise Emmanuel has raised concerns about the official account of his death

In a public statement, they pointed to inconsistencies between the university’s narrative and eyewitness accounts

The family is calling for transparency, accountability, and an independent review of the circumstances

The family of Toluwalase Jesutunmise Emmanuel, a Covenant University student who recently passed away, has released a public statement raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The statement was shared online by a user identified as AdedamolaR33211 on X.

Family of Covenant University student questions official narrative and demands transparency. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: Twitter

Family questions university’s narrative

In their words:

“Based on what was directly witnessed at the scene and the information currently available to us, there appear to be material inconsistencies between the University's narrative and the sequence of events as understood by the family.”

The family expressed worry that conclusions were communicated publicly before a full and independent review of the situation had taken place.

Timeline and emergency response under scrutiny

The statement highlights unresolved questions about:

The exact timeline of events.

Toluwalase’s condition at the point of intervention.

The nature, timing, and adequacy of the emergency response.

The family stressed that these are central issues requiring transparent clarification.

Call for independent review and accountability

According to the statement, the family is currently reviewing medical records and eyewitness accounts, with plans to ensure independent assessment. They noted that no complete or verified medical explanation has yet been provided.

“This is not a statement made lightly. It is driven by the need for clarity, accountability, and truth,” the family said, adding that they will pursue appropriate channels to establish a full and accurate account.

Appeal for transparency and public support

The family urged all relevant parties to cooperate fully and prioritise transparency in the interest of justice and public confidence. They also asked the public to continue keeping them in their thoughts during this difficult time.

The statement was signed by Adedamola on behalf of the family of Toluwalase Jesutunmise Emmanuel.

See the statement from Covenant University below:

"RE: THE UNTIMELY PASSING OF TOLUWASE JESUTUNMISE EMMANUEL

"On Monday, April 6,2026, the Covenant University community experienced the unfortunate loss of one of our precious students. Jesutunmise, a diligent and vibrant student, participated in a student's ootball training session on campus.

"He stepped out of the game to rest after he was said to have complained of leg pains and being tired. In a short while, his football mates observed that he was gasping for breath, and they responded swiftly by taking him to the Medical Centre's emergency unit, which was directly opposite the playing field. However, he had stopped breathing by the time he arrived at the facility.

"Though he was brought in dead, the doctors responded immediately by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with an automated external defibrillator (AED). However, all efforts to resuscitate Jesutunmise were unsuccessful. Subsequently, he was certified clinically dead due to prior undisclosed heart condition.

"We wish to confirm that there was no form of negligence in the response of the medical personnel or a shortage of any required equipment for the treatment.

"The management of the University, led by the Vice-Chancellor, was at the Medical Centre from the time of the unfortunate event until the parents arrived, and remained with the family until he was laid to rest.

"The entire Covenant University community extends our deepest condolences to the family for this loss. This is also a loss for the University and the entire society, which was deprived of the special gift that Jesutunmise represents.

"We thank the general public for your concern and support at this time. Please keep the family in your prayers as they navigate this difficult period. Thank you"

See the post on X below:

See the full statement from the family:

"We, the family of Toluwase Jesutunmise Emmanuel, are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and concern following his passing. In light of the statement released by Covenant University, we consider it necessary to address certain aspects of the account presented.

"Based on what was directly witnessed at the scene and the information currently available to us, there appear to be material inconsistencies between the University's narrative and the sequence of events as understood by the family. We are particularly concerned that certain conclusions appear to have been reached and communicated publicly before a full and independently verified review of the circumstances.

"In particular, important questions remain regarding the precise timeline of events, his condition at the point of intervention, and the nature, timing, and adequacy of the emergency response provided. These are not minor details, but central issues that require careful and transparent clarification.

"At this stage, we are reviewing all relevant information, including medical records and eyewitness accounts, and are taking steps to ensure that these are independently assessed. We have not yet received a complete and sufficiently verified medical explanation that conclusively addresses these concerns.

"This is not a statement made lightly. It is driven by the need for clarity, accountability, and truth. We remain committed to pursuing these through appropriate and responsible channels, and will not hesitate to take further steps where necessary to ensure that a full and accurate account is established.

"We respectfully call on all relevant parties to cooperate fully in this process and to prioritise transparency in the interest of justice and public confidence. We also ask the public to continue to keep our family in your thoughts during this difficult time.

"For: The Family of Toluwase Jesutunmise Emmanuel"

See the post on X below:

Family raises concern over emergency response and timeline of events at Covenant University. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: Twitter

Covenant university approved school fees for 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University officially released the approved school fees for the 2026 academic session, to 'provide clarity for both new and returning students'.

The Nigerian institution stated that the fees reflected the value of education and facilities provided, also ensuring transparency for parents and guardians.

Officials explained that the fees varied across departments and courses, with professional and science-based programmes generally attracting higher charges. The release of the information was said to be part of Covenant University’s commitment to keeping stakeholders informed ahead of the new academic year.

Source: Legit.ng