The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared an indefinite strike at its University of Jos (UNIJOS) branch

The head of the chapter union said the reason for the industrial action is due to nonpayment of previous month salary

The union head has then directed all academic staff to refrain from dispatching their duties until further notice

Academic activities at the University of Jos have been halted after the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared an indefinite strike.

The action follows unresolved concerns over unpaid March 2026 salaries and the exclusion of Earned Academic Allowance.

ASUU directs members to refrain from academic activities. Photo: UNIJOS

Source: Twitter

The directive was issued on Wednesday, April 9, by the branch chairperson, Prof. Jurbe Joseph Molwus, who confirmed that the strike takes immediate effect, Daily Trust reported.

Lecturers have been instructed to withdraw from teaching, examinations and official meetings until their demands are met.

Salary delay sparks industrial action

In a message to member staff, the branch head wrote:

“Dear comrades, after following due process, we hereby request all members to abstain from lectures, conduct of examinations and statutory meetings as our salary for the month of March 2026 is yet to be paid despite our patience.

“This is in line with extant NEC resolution and our standing congress resolution. The action takes immediate effect from Wednesday, April 8, 2026, until we are paid,” Molwus said.

He linked the delay to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. According to him, the university’s bursary department had already completed its role in processing payments.

The union expressed concern that continued delays could disrupt industrial harmony. It stated that members’ patience had been overstretched.

ASUU also called for strict compliance with the strike order. A monitoring team has been set up to enforce adherence across the institution.

FG reaches landmark agreement with ASUU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian federal government has concluded a major agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as part of a renewed effort to reposition Nigeria’s higher education sector.

The pact, reached after sustained engagement between both sides, is designed to strengthen cooperation, improve learning outcomes, and promote long term development across public universities.

The federal government had signed a new agreement with ASUU. Photo: FB/TunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

The agreement aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places education at the centre of national growth, innovation, and human capital development.

Officials said the outcome reflects a firm commitment to building a globally competitive and inclusive university system that can serve present and future generations.

FG approves 40% academic allowance increase for ASUU

In a separate report, the federal government has begun implementing key welfare provisions contained in its renegotiated agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, marking a renewed effort to improve staff conditions and promote stability across public universities.

The federal ministry of education announced in a post on its official page on social media that the measures were already taking effect and described them as part of a broader commitment to honour agreements with academic unions and prevent disruptions to the university calendar.

Source: Legit.ng