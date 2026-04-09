Olumode Samuel Adeyemi of the FFS has explained why his Kogi homecoming convoy has appeared unusually large

The Fire Service has clarified that only essential vehicles accompanied Adeyemi, while others belonged to senior officers

A deleted social media post had caused varied public reactions over the convoy’s size and reception events

Olumode Samuel Adeyemi, the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), has explained why his homecoming convoy in Kogi state, which happened on April 3, appeared unusually long.

Olumode Adeyemi clarifies why his Kogi convoy looked unusually long and grand during homecoming visit. Photo: Fedfireng, Getty/picture alliance

Source: Twitter

According to him, the convoy included Deputy Controllers-General (DCGs), Assistant Controllers-General (ACGs), and other senior officers of the Service, which made it look bigger than expected.

The visit, which included courtesy calls and a grand reception, was meant to “receive royal blessings” and also point out calls from stakeholders for stronger fire safety.

A post by the agency on X, which was later deleted, showed the large number of vehicles, motorbikes, and crowds, causing public reactions.

Responding on Tuesday, April 7, the Fire Service clarified:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Controller General travelled with only his official vehicle, a pilot vehicle, and essential security support.”

The statement, signed by P. O. Abraham, National PRO and Head of Corporate Services, added that the other vehicles belonged to senior officers who attended the event.

Their presence, according to the statement, “formed part of the Service’s management team” to ensure proper coordination and security during the high-profile gathering.

The Fire Service, which emphasised its commitment to transparency and professionalism, reassured the public that its official movements are guided by “necessity, safety considerations, and best practices.”

Adeyemi also expressed appreciation to the Bunu Progressive Forum and the Kabba community for their “honour and warm reception.”

FFS Controller-General explains essential vehicles and senior officers caused convoy to appear large. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Lagos firefighters contain late-night blaze

A fire broke out on April 6, 2026, at UBA House in Marina, Lagos, causing panic. Legit.ng disclosed that the Lagos state Fire and Rescue Service quickly responded to contain the blaze and prevent injuries or major damage.

The fire reportedly started in the basement inverter room of the 20-storey building. Officials, who described it as a minor scare, noted that swift action curtailed the incident before it could spread to other floors.

Personnel confirmed that workers were safely evacuated and no casualties occurred. The head of public education for Lagos Fire Service, Shakiru Amodu, reassured the public that the situation was under control.

Minister conducts surprise visit to Fire Service

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, conducted an unscheduled inspection of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

Legit.ng had reported that he emphasised that excuses would no longer be tolerated from security agencies, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to overhaul operations and strengthen paramilitary services.

During the visit, Tunji-Ojo praised the NSCDC’s new training facility and its forward-thinking approach to capacity building. He, however, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s full support for paramilitary services,

Source: Legit.ng