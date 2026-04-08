A former Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, has resumed as a Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States of America (USA)

Gambari began work on his memoir, documenting decades in diplomacy, governance, and international relations

The veteran diplomat's tenure at the American university is from January to August 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

United States - Ibrahim Gambari, the former Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has formally resumed his role as Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, United States.

Gambari said that he has commenced work on his memoir as part of his academic engagement at the institution.

He disclosed that he has begun activities tied to documenting his decades of experience in diplomacy, governance, and international relations.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he stated this in an online interview with journalists on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The veteran diplomat was appointed Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Center for Africana Studies with the tenure scheduled to run from January to August 2026.

Gambari’s appointment was approved by the university’s School of Arts and Sciences.

The departmental head in the Graduate School of the university, Wale Adebanwi, received Gambari on arrival at the school.

The former United Nations Under-Secretary-General will contribute to scholarly discourse.

The veteran diplomat will also advance personal research projects, including his memoir.

Gambati’s memoir project is expected to draw from his extensive career spanning academia, multilateral diplomacy, and high-level public service in Nigeria and globally.

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Source: Legit.ng