Prof. Yemi Osinbajo jas been appointed as a Senior Strategic Advisor at Africa CDC to enhance health security

The Africa CDC Director General, Dr. Jean Kaseya, emphasised that Osinbajo's leadership is crucial for Africa's health future

Mixed reactions follow the former Nigerian vice president's appointment, highlighting public opinions on his qualifications

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Former Nigerian Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has been appointed as a Senior Strategic Advisor to the Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Osinbajo was appointed to advance the African Health Security and Sovereignty Agenda, leveraging his experience and leadership skills.

Africa CDC appoints Osinbajo as senior strategic adviser to the DG. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

The Africa CDC Director General, Dr Jean Kaseya, said Osinbajo’s experience and leadership will be instrumental at this critical moment for Africa’s health future.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of H.E Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) as Senior Strategic Advisor to the Director General of @AfricaCDC."

Kaseya made this known in a statement shared via his X handle @Dr_JeanKaseya on Monday, April 6, 2026.

“At this critical moment for Africa’s health future, Prof. Osinbajo’s experience and leadership will be instrumental as we advance the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty Agenda.

“Together, we will continue to strengthen Africa’s voice in global health and drive sustainable, African-led solutions for our continent.”

Legit.ng reports that the Africa CDC is a continental autonomous health agency of the African Union to strengthen the capacity of Member States to respond to disease threats.

Reactions as Africa CDC gives Osinbajo new appointment

@Tigerpower2000

He is a lawyer. How can he be a health advisor? Afris never even try to make sense.

@karka_lawrence

Let him go and rest and recommend somebody else biko … O’pari

@fanpr2024

Congratulations, sir. I am the happiest of everyone here. Congratulations sir

@60a58eeb5d334f3

Congratulations to His Excellency

Osinbajo joins Africa CDC to boost health security agenda. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Facebook

“How Buhari ruled Nigeria,” Osinbajo speaks

Recall that at the 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Osinbajo highlighted the late President Muhammadu Buhari's service to the nation.

Osinbajo noted that Buhari, who is a convicted and converted democrat, in his many years in public service, served the nation with honesty, transparency & integrity.

Legit.ng reported that the APC NEC meeting was presided over by the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his deputy Kashim Shettima, and other APC leaders across the country were in attendance.

Osinbajo speaks on Africa's housing deficit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that at the 75th Real Estate Federation World Congress in Lagos, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, representing Governor Sanwo-Olu, emphasised that housing is a vital pillar of economic growth.

Osinbajo also highlighted the role of real estate professionals in building resilient, inclusive communities, calling for joint action to solve housing deficits.

The international congress, hosted in Africa for the first time, showcased Lagos as a hub for global investment and sustainable urban development.

Source: Legit.ng