The chief of staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has handed over to his successor, Femi Gbajabiamila

The handover ceremony took place at the Aso Villa, on Monday, June 5, in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This is coming a few days ahead of June 14, 2023, when he assumes his new role as chief of staff to the president

Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has handed over to his successor, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The handing over, witnessed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took place on Monday, June 5, at the presidential villa, Abuja, The Cable reported.

Tinubu present as Gambari, hands over to Femi Gbajabiamila, his successor, the new chief of staff to the president.

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim Gambari hands over to Femi Gbajabiamila, the new chief of staff

Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, was announced as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, June 2.

At the handover, which was caught on a muted video clip, the President was seen in a photo session with the former and new Chiefs of Staff, Daily Trust added.

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila will on June 14, 2023, assumes his new role as the chief of staff to the president.

