University of Ibadan Chief Imam, Prof Ibrahim Uthman, has warned Nigerian Hajj pilgrims who are fond of turning Ka'abah and other places of Hajj rites into content creation scenes

He gave the warning during a special sermon (Jumu'ah Khutubah) delivered on Friday, April 3, to prepare the Ummah towards this year's Hajj exercise

Professor Uthman warned that turning the Hajj session into an entertainment period is a sheer waste of money and time

The Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan Muslim Community, Prof Ibrahim Uthman, has cautioned intending Hajj pilgrims from Nigeria to be conscious of their duty to Allah during the Hajj period.

Hajj is serious worship, not entertainment, Prof Uthman tells Nigerian pilgrims preparing for 2026. Photo: KHAWAJA UMER FAROOQ, UGC/Ridwan Kolawole

Source: Getty Images

According to him, anyone who preoccupies themselves with skit-making or content creation during Hajj has wasted money and time spent on Hajj.

Prof Uthman, who gave the warning during his Friday sermon on April 3, 2026, maintained that Hajj is a serious act of worship, which cannot be turned into an entertainment scene.

The Special sermon (Khutubah) was partly centred on the conduct of Hajj as Muslim faithful prepare for one of the pillars of Islam.

He furthered that Allah sends forth some signs for the Muslim and human beings in general to reflect upon.

“Our prophet has told us that our hearts are where consciousness of Allah resides and is not proved to any being but known only to Allah."

“That heart where consciousness of Allah resides is clean and is a good heart, calling on Muslims to be conscious of their Creator.”

What Hajj rituals demand - Imam

Among the signs of Allah, according to Prof Utman, are the five canonical prayers and the Islamic sacred place of Ka’abah in Makkah (Mecca), charging Muslims to be wary of their conduct during the Hajj exercise.

“The symbols of Allah are many: Al-Quran, Hijab, and the Ka’abah are all symbols of Allah. But in this context, Allah is specifically talking about the institution of Hajj, which is an obligation for every Muslim who has the capacity."

“Dear brothers and sisters, Hajj has conditions and one of the conditions is, apart from being a Muslim, the capacity (including sound to perform it.”

The Imam reiterated that only those who will get the reward of Hajj are those who utilised their lawful earnings to perform Hajj; the rite of Hajj will be futile for such individuals.

Prominent Imam warns Hajj pilgrims: Focus on worship, not social media content or golden teeth. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“It is laughable that somebody will pay 10 million Naira to go on Hajj, but they neglect their obligations by not performing prayers (Sallah), and they will be saying, ‘I am Alhajji.’ You have wasted your money”

“Then, the first thing he or she will do is to go and get the golden teeth that will show that you have gone to Hajj. The essence of Hajj is to take us to our natural, pure state, as Ramadhan has done”

“Some of us will go to Makkah and stand before the Ka’abah and make content and or skit to send back to people in Nigeria, you are just wasting your money."

“Like I said (earlier), there are conditions, there are etiquettes for performing Hajj. So, as you prepare for Hajj, you have to be conscious of these obligations.”

Professor Ibrahim Uthman called on intending pilgrims.

"Let us know that in the Hajj exercise, there are lessons that must be learned and imbibed by every Muslim who performs the exercise."

NAHCON boss resigns, gives reason

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Professor Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Usman, Chairman and CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), resigned from his position, effective February 9, 2026.

He formally submitted his resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing personal reasons after careful reflection and consultation with his family.

Professor Usman emphasised that his decision was entirely personal and not due to dissatisfaction with NAHCON or the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng