Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has criticised pastors for allegedly exploiting Christianity for personal gain

Primate Ayodele lamented the purported decline of true leadership and love within churches, especially in Nigeria

Christians worldwide are celebrating Easter on April 5, 2026, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a cornerstone of their faith

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, on Sunday, April 5, 2026, criticised how some pastors have reduced Christianity to a means of extorting church members.

In an Easter message signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that hatred is pervasive among churches, and many leaders prioritise impressive buildings over teaching the true message of Jesus Christ.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns against exploitation in Christianity, urges focus on true teachings. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Easter 2026 message by Ayodele

Ayodele said religion itself has become a source of strife, contributing to the challenges facing Christians in Nigeria.

He said:

“There is no love in Christianity; there is no religious tolerance. It’s time we put religion aside, it’s killing us in Nigeria and bringing woes to our worship. There is too much hate among churches, and leadership in Christianity has collapsed."

The Lagos-based cleric also criticised ministers of God for focusing on personal wealth and travelling from country to country for revivals. He urged Christian leaders to emulate Jesus, living lives of selflessness, love, tolerance, and peace.

He added:

“We don’t develop human capacity but edifices. We are chasing wealth and moving from country to country for revival. The world would be better if we could emulate the life of Christ."

Ayodele laments Christianity’s leadership 'decline'

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele lamented the decline of genuine leadership within Christianity. He noted that instead of celebrating a joyful Easter, many Christians are suffering internally.

He said:

“There is no sincerity in relationships in Christianity; leadership has derailed. There is nothing like a Happy Easter because people are shedding tears internally. Christians are crying because pastors continue to extort members. This isn’t the kind of life Jesus Christ died for."

Primate Ayodele added:

“Love has disappeared, good relationships have collapsed, spiritual prowess in Christianity is dwindling, leadership in Christendom is failing, and genuine experiences of God’s presence are rare.”

Easter 2026 holidays to be celebrated worldwide with religious and family traditions. Photo credit: Kenny Holston

Source: Getty Images

Easter is a major Christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion. The celebration symbolises victory over death and the promise of eternal life for believers. Observed annually between March and April, the date of Easter varies based on the lunar calendar, falling on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

The week leading up to Easter includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday (Last Supper), and Good Friday, which is a day of reflection and fasting.

Flowers, particularly lilies, are used to decorate churches and homes to represent new life.

Easter 2026: Tinubu releases message

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called on Nigerians to remain united and hopeful as the country marks the 2026 Easter season amid economic and security pressures.

In an Easter message, President Tinubu reflected on the significance of the Christian festival and its relevance to Nigeria’s present circumstances.

The Nigerian leader described the Easter event as a reminder of sacrifice, resilience, and the triumph of light over darkness, noting that these values spoke directly to the challenges confronting the nation.

Source: Legit.ng