Easter 2026: Natasha Releases Message, Explains Why Festival is Important
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has shared Easter 2026 greetings, emphasising unity and peace in Kogi State
- Senator Natasha encouraged citizens to participate in PVC revalidation to strengthen democratic engagement
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain wished Christians a joyous Easter, filled with hope, faith, and communal harmony
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.
Lokoja, Kogi State - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, has extended warm Easter felicitations to Christians across Kogi State, with special emphasis on the people of Kogi Central, as they commemorate the 2026 Easter celebration.
In a goodwill message released on Saturday evening, April 4, obtained by Legit.ng, the senator described Easter as a season of sacrifice, renewal, and hope, urging citizens to embrace its core values by promoting peace, unity, and mutual understanding across communities.
Natasha shares Easter 2026 message
She stated:
“Easter reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and love over hate. It is a sacred period that calls for reflection, reconciliation, and a renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence."
Natasha-Uduaghan emphasised the need for unity among the people of her constituency and Kogi State at large, noting that sustainable development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.
Senator Natasha added:
“I urge all residents of Kogi Central, and indeed Kogi State, to continue to live in harmony, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political differences. Our strength lies in our unity, and together we can build a more prosperous and secure society."
Natasha urges citizens to revalidate PVCs
The lawmaker also used the occasion to call on eligible citizens to actively participate in the ongoing permanent voter cards (PVCs) revalidation exercise, stressing its importance in strengthening democratic processes.
Her words:
“This is not just a civic duty but a powerful tool for shaping our collective future. I strongly encourage all eligible voters to come out en masse and revalidate their voter’s cards, whether through online platforms or physical centres."
Furthermore, the outspoken National Assembly member noted that increased voter participation would ensure that the voices of the people are heard and reflected in governance.
She remarked:
“Your vote is your voice. By participating in the revalidation process, you are securing your right to decide the leadership and direction of our state and nation.”
Natasha wishes Christians joyful Easter
Natasha concluded her message by wishing all Christians a peaceful and joyous Easter celebration, praying that the season brings renewed hope, blessings, and progress to every household.
She stated:
“May this Easter fill our hearts with faith, our homes with joy, and our land with peace."
Legit.ng reports that Easter is the most important festival in the Christian calendar and is celebrated by people all over the world.
It marks the story of Jesus rising from the dead three days after dying on a wooden cross.
For many people, Easter celebration is also a time for chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and being with family.
Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:
- Natasha gives Senate ultimatum to facilitate her resumption or face legal action
- Natasha saga: NLC president under fire over comment on Kogi senator’s suspension
Natasha Akpoti debunks fake news
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan denied receiving N500 million from Akpabio.
According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, the claim is a complete fabrication designed to mislead the public and damage her reputation.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.