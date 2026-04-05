Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has shared Easter 2026 greetings, emphasising unity and peace in Kogi State

Senator Natasha encouraged citizens to participate in PVC revalidation to strengthen democratic engagement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain wished Christians a joyous Easter, filled with hope, faith, and communal harmony

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, has extended warm Easter felicitations to Christians across Kogi State, with special emphasis on the people of Kogi Central, as they commemorate the 2026 Easter celebration.

In a goodwill message released on Saturday evening, April 4, obtained by Legit.ng, the senator described Easter as a season of sacrifice, renewal, and hope, urging citizens to embrace its core values by promoting peace, unity, and mutual understanding across communities.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan wishes Kogi Christians a peaceful and hopeful Easter. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Natasha shares Easter 2026 message

She stated:

“Easter reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and love over hate. It is a sacred period that calls for reflection, reconciliation, and a renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence."

Natasha-Uduaghan emphasised the need for unity among the people of her constituency and Kogi State at large, noting that sustainable development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace.

Senator Natasha added:

“I urge all residents of Kogi Central, and indeed Kogi State, to continue to live in harmony, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political differences. Our strength lies in our unity, and together we can build a more prosperous and secure society."

Natasha urges citizens to revalidate PVCs

The lawmaker also used the occasion to call on eligible citizens to actively participate in the ongoing permanent voter cards (PVCs) revalidation exercise, stressing its importance in strengthening democratic processes.

Her words:

“This is not just a civic duty but a powerful tool for shaping our collective future. I strongly encourage all eligible voters to come out en masse and revalidate their voter’s cards, whether through online platforms or physical centres."

Furthermore, the outspoken National Assembly member noted that increased voter participation would ensure that the voices of the people are heard and reflected in governance.

She remarked:

“Your vote is your voice. By participating in the revalidation process, you are securing your right to decide the leadership and direction of our state and nation.”

Natasha wishes Christians joyful Easter

Natasha concluded her message by wishing all Christians a peaceful and joyous Easter celebration, praying that the season brings renewed hope, blessings, and progress to every household.

She stated:

“May this Easter fill our hearts with faith, our homes with joy, and our land with peace."

Easter 2026 holidays to be celebrated worldwide with religious and family traditions. Photo credit: Kenny Holston

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that Easter is the most important festival in the Christian calendar and is celebrated by people all over the world.

It marks the story of Jesus rising from the dead three days after dying on a wooden cross.

For many people, Easter celebration is also a time for chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and being with family.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:

Natasha Akpoti debunks fake news

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan denied receiving N500 million from Akpabio.

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, the claim is a complete fabrication designed to mislead the public and damage her reputation.

Source: Legit.ng