Just In: Heavy Gunshots in Kwara as Bandits Launch Attack Again, Residents Abducted in Patigi
Nigeria

Just In: Heavy Gunshots in Kwara as Bandits Launch Attack Again, Residents Abducted in Patigi

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Kwara security forces repelled a bandit attack in Share community with no reported casualties
  • Four residents were kidnapped by bandits in Kakafu community amid rising local terrorism concerns
  • Community leaders urged military action to combat increasing terror attacks in Kwara State

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Share, Kwara State - Local security sources have reported that bandits that were attacking Share community, Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA), have been repelled by combined security forces.

This is according to a statement by Ibraheem Abdullateef, the senior special assistant on communications to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.

Residents in panic as heavy gunfire erupts in Patigi, Kwara, during a bandit attack that left several people abducted.
Bandits strike in Kwara State again as police operatives struggle to respond effectively to the security challenge. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

Bandits strike again in Kwara

The exchange of gunshots lasted for about one hour on Sunday evening, February 15, 2026.

Abdullateef added that there is no report of abduction or death yet.

He wrote on his verified X page:

"Further information is being awaited. May God bless and protect our gallant security forces always."

Kwara: Bandits kidnap four

In the same vein, earlier on Sunday, February 15, suspected bandits attacked Kakafu community, a remote settlement in the Patigi LGA of Kwara State, kidnapping four persons.

The attackers kidnapped four residents, including one man, a woman, and her two female children, during the operation that occurred at about 1:30 a.m, a situation that threw the community into confusion, Channels TV reported.

The assailants, on arrival, opened sporadic gunshots into the air, thereby causing panic among residents, who scampered for safety. However, a source hinted that the assailants operated unchecked without resistance before they eventually whisked their victims to an unknown destination.

The source siad:

“They did not kill anyone. They only abducted the four victims and fired indiscriminately to create fear and confusion among the villagers."

A forest guard, speaking on condition of anonymity, said residents were traumatised and fearful of a potential repeat attack.

He said:

“People are still in shock. Panic has gripped the community because the assailants are believed to be hiding in nearby villages."

Meanwhile, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the police spokesperson in Kwara, stated that she was not aware of the incident at the time she was contacted.

Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq addresses the rising incidents of kidnapping and armed attacks along the Kwara-Niger axis.
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led Kwara state says his government is responding to rising incidents of armed attacks, particularly along the Kwara-Niger axis. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Kwara is currently grappling with rising terrorism. In October 2025, the al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) carried out its first attack on Nigerian soil near Woro. In response to the ongoing threat, religious and community leaders in the state have urged President Bola Tinubu to establish a military base in the area to prevent further attacks.

Kwara bandits kill vigilantes

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of Lade and surrounding communities in Patigi and Edu LGAs of Kwara state were gripped with fear following a wave of deadly attacks by armed bandits that have left three local vigilantes dead, scores of security operatives injured, and over 100 cattle stolen.

The assaults occurred in two separate but closely-linked incidents.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

