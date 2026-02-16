Kwara security forces repelled a bandit attack in Share community with no reported casualties

Four residents were kidnapped by bandits in Kakafu community amid rising local terrorism concerns

Community leaders urged military action to combat increasing terror attacks in Kwara State

Share, Kwara State - Local security sources have reported that bandits that were attacking Share community, Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA), have been repelled by combined security forces.

This is according to a statement by Ibraheem Abdullateef, the senior special assistant on communications to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.

Bandits strike again in Kwara

The exchange of gunshots lasted for about one hour on Sunday evening, February 15, 2026.

Abdullateef added that there is no report of abduction or death yet.

"Further information is being awaited. May God bless and protect our gallant security forces always."

Kwara: Bandits kidnap four

In the same vein, earlier on Sunday, February 15, suspected bandits attacked Kakafu community, a remote settlement in the Patigi LGA of Kwara State, kidnapping four persons.

The attackers kidnapped four residents, including one man, a woman, and her two female children, during the operation that occurred at about 1:30 a.m, a situation that threw the community into confusion, Channels TV reported.

The assailants, on arrival, opened sporadic gunshots into the air, thereby causing panic among residents, who scampered for safety. However, a source hinted that the assailants operated unchecked without resistance before they eventually whisked their victims to an unknown destination.

The source siad:

“They did not kill anyone. They only abducted the four victims and fired indiscriminately to create fear and confusion among the villagers."

A forest guard, speaking on condition of anonymity, said residents were traumatised and fearful of a potential repeat attack.

He said:

“People are still in shock. Panic has gripped the community because the assailants are believed to be hiding in nearby villages."

Meanwhile, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the police spokesperson in Kwara, stated that she was not aware of the incident at the time she was contacted.

Legit.ng reports that Kwara is currently grappling with rising terrorism. In October 2025, the al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) carried out its first attack on Nigerian soil near Woro. In response to the ongoing threat, religious and community leaders in the state have urged President Bola Tinubu to establish a military base in the area to prevent further attacks.

