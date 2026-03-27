Just In: Tears, lamentation as Brigadier-General dies after surviving bandits' ambush
Brigadier General Lawal Bature Mohammed (rtd), the former Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG), Commander, who recently survived an ambush by bandits, is dead.
The late military general, who was popularly referred to as Dan Gusau, suffered bullet wounds from the bandits during the attack which happened last year.
Daily Trust reported that General Mohammed was later flown for medical attention in Egypt.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng