Brigadier General Lawal Bature Mohammed (rtd), the former Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG), Commander, who recently survived an ambush by bandits, is dead.

The late military general, who was popularly referred to as Dan Gusau, suffered bullet wounds from the bandits during the attack which happened last year.

Brigadier General Lawal Bature Mohammed, Zamfara CPG commandant, is dead Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that General Mohammed was later flown for medical attention in Egypt.

Source: Legit.ng