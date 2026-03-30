With just hours left before the resignation deadline set by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, most ministers and aides eyeing elective positions remain undecided

Only Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji, a Senior Special Assistant to the President, has stepped down ahead of the 2027 elections

The hesitation among others reflects deep political calculations, as many await clear signals of support from the presidency and the ruling APC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all political appointees intending to contest elective offices in the 2027 general elections to resign on or before March 31, 2026.

The presidency explained that the directive is in line with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 and the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu orders political appointees to resign before March 31, 2026 deadline for elective ambitions. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

The circular affects ministers, advisers, assistants, directors-general, and chief executives of federal agencies and parastatals.

“Accordingly, all affected officials are required to submit their formal resignation letters through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation not later than March 31, 2026,” the statement read.

Ja’oji resigns ahead of 2027 elections

So far, only Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, has resigned. He is seeking to contest for the Tarauni federal constituency seat.

Ministers eyeing governorship seats

Checks by Dailytrust reveal that at least 14 appointees are considering governorship bids in their states. They include:

Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications (Ogun State)

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Principal Private Secretary to the President (Lagos State)

Senator Saidu Alkali, Minister of Transport (Gombe State)

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture (Borno State)

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Bauchi State)

Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health (Bauchi State)

Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power (Oyo State)

Others include Dr Mathias Byuan (Federal Housing Authority), Pius Akutah (Nigerian Shippers Council), and Ahmed Galadima Aminu (Petroleum Technology Development Fund).

Hesitation and political calculations

Despite the directive, many ministers are reluctant to resign. Sources say they are waiting for “the right signals” from the presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to guarantee party tickets.

One source explained to Dailytrust: “The directive from the presidency didn’t sound like an encouragement and any brash reaction could be interpreted as rude or having no consideration for the success of the president.”

State-by-state dynamics

Borno State: Senator Kyari faces hurdles, including securing support from President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Governor Babagana Zulum.

Bauchi State: Both Pate and Tuggar are keen on the governorship race but await presidential backing.

Oyo State: Adelabu is cautious, as party stalwarts view his ambition as a threat to their own prospects.

Lagos State: Muri-Okunola’s chances hinge on whether he receives the President’s endorsement, especially with Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat reportedly enjoying strong support.

Gombe State: Alkali’s supporters are confident he will resign, though his media aide urged patience until the deadline.

Other aspirants

In Benue State, Dr Mathias Byuan and Barr. Pius Akutah are weighing their options. In Yobe State, Hon. Jibrin Maigari and Hon. Lawan Kolo Geidam are expected to resign to pursue governorship ambitions.

With the deadline just hours away, uncertainty remains. While Ja’oji has already stepped down, most ministers and aides are still consulting and waiting for assurances. Their final decisions will reveal how much weight President Tinubu’s directive carries in shaping the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ministers eye governorship seats but delay resignation as they await APC endorsement. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu’s minister to resign ahead of 2027 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, is expected to step down from his role to pursue the Bauchi state governorship ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sources close to the development revealed told The Cable that his resignation is imminent, in line with new political directives.

Source: Legit.ng