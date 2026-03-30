Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano state and ex-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples' Party (NNPP), has officially teamed up with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders as he joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kwankwaso, who was a one-term Minister of Defence, registered with the ADC and received his membership card at Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Bompai in Kano on Monday, March 30.

Rabiu Kwankwaso officially joins ADC Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Present at the event are the party's national chairman and former president of the Senate, David Mark, ex-governor of Sokoto and Rivers, Aminu Tambuwal and Rotimi Amaechi. Others are Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party; Senator Dino Melaye and the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.

Earlier, Kwankwaso announced his resignation from the NNPP, citing the need for political alignment and realignment ahead of the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng