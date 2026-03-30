Breaking: Fresh Trouble For Tinubu As Kwankwaso Teams Up With Atiku, Obi, Others
Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano state and ex-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples' Party (NNPP), has officially teamed up with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders as he joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Kwankwaso, who was a one-term Minister of Defence, registered with the ADC and received his membership card at Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Bompai in Kano on Monday, March 30.
Present at the event are the party's national chairman and former president of the Senate, David Mark, ex-governor of Sokoto and Rivers, Aminu Tambuwal and Rotimi Amaechi. Others are Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party; Senator Dino Melaye and the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.
Earlier, Kwankwaso announced his resignation from the NNPP, citing the need for political alignment and realignment ahead of the 2027 general election.
Full list of ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet eyeing governorship seats ahead of 2027 election, may resign
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng