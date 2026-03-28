President Bola Tinubu's senior special assistant on citizenship and leadership, Nasir Bala Aminu, who is popularly referred to as Ja'oji, has tendered his resignation from the presidency in preparation for his 2027 ambition.

Ja'oji resigned after President Tinubu's directive that all political appointees who have an interest in contesting in the 2027 general elections should step down from their positions on or before March 31.

Nasir Bala Aminu, popularly known as Ja’oji has resigned as cabinet member of President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The president's directive affects ministers, special advisers, senior special assistants and other appointees in Tinubu's administration.

According to Daily Trust, Ja'oji expressed his appreciation to President Tinubu for giving him the opportunity to serve the country. He described his appointment as Tinubu's commitment to the development of youths in the country.

He added that his appointment to a key position was driven by President Tinubu's confidence in young Nigerians as well as his commitment to ensuring they contribute to national development. Ja’oji promised to remain loyal and expressed his readiness to always serve the country in any capacity once the president called on him in the future.

The former presidential aide was said to have resigned to pursue an elective position in the 2023 general election. However, he did not specify the office he planned to contest in the election. The report indicated that his supporters have welcomed the development and expressed their confidence in his political ambitions. It was also learnt that Ja'oji would be contesting for the Tarauni Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

In August 2025, President Tinubu announced the appointment of Ja'oji as a senior special assistant on citizenship and leadership. His appointment was welcomed with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of the reactions:

Hon Bashir Adam congratulated Ja'oji:

"Congratulations to Nasir Bala Aminu Ja'oji on his new role as Senior Special Assistant on Citizenship and Leadership! Looking forward to seeing the impact he'll make in this position."

Olukoso of Lagos commended the appointment:

"We just dey see Kano everywhere, Abdulmumin Jibrin and Kwankwaso. We see your hand o"

Usman M Shehu congratulated him:

"Congratulations to Adon Garin Hausa. I started to know his influence when I saw how prominent people wishing him happy birthday in the Daily Trust newspaper. He will surely increase Tinubus clout."

Michael criticised the appointment:

"All these irrelevant offices just for compensation and siphoning money, some of the so-called SA, SSA and PAs won't even meet Tivnubu face to face, not to talk of advising... Misplaced priorities."

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Source: Legit.ng