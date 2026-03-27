A former Students' Union Government (SUG) president of the University of Ibadan (UI) has completed his undergraduate studies at Nigeria's premier varsity

The young man bagged a degree in veterinary medicine after eight years at the institution and was officially inducted into the veterinary profession on March 25

Celebrating his academic milestone on X (formerly Twitter), the fresh graduate appreciated God, his parents, family, friends and the university community for being part of his journey

Dr Aweda Bolaji Damilola, a former Students' Union Government (SUG) president, has graduated from the University of Ibadan with a degree in veterinary medicine.

An excited Aweda took to X on March 26 to celebrate his academic achievement.

Aweda Bolaji Damilola graduates from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @Awedathefirst

Source: Twitter

Ex-UI SUG president appreciates people

In his tweet, Aweda stated that he spent eight years at the university and was officially inducted into the veterinary profession on March 25.

Aweda expressed gratitude to God, his parents, family, friends and the university community for being part of his journey.

He tweeted:

"After 8 years in Ibadan, I was officially inducted into the veterinary profession yesterday, March 25th, 2026.

"It’s now Dr. B.D Aweda, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine(Ibadan).

"Grateful to God Almighty, my parents, family, friends, and the entire university community for being part of this journey."

In reaction to the ex-SUG president's signing out, the University of Ibadan Students' Union verified handle wrote:

"From the corridors of the Students' Union to the noble world of Veterinary Medicine, your journey has been defined by excellence and service. As a former President of the University of Ibadan Students' Union (UISU), you led with diligence.

"We celebrate your growth and your new chapter as a Veterinary Doctor.

"Congratulations! Dr. Aweda Bolaji."

A former SUG president signs out of the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @Awedathefirst

Source: Twitter

See the ex-SUG president's tweet below:

Ex-SUG president celebrated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former SUG president's graduation tweet below:

@Achiever_Nimi said:

"Congratulations, Oloye.

"Thank you for your help during the course of my final year project, I appreciate it."

@_helmy_bam said:

"Congratulations, High chief Dr!

"You're indeed an outlier."

@AjayiPaulOluwa2 said:

"Congratulations, Oloye!

"You're a great person, Cheers to more and greater achievement from here."

@Olorofo said:

"Na why you dey UI MSc timetable. Congratulations."

@Ceph_Brand said:

"Biggest congratulations to the Leader of leaders.

"Happy to have spent some time with you early last year when delegates from TASUED came to your office (SUB) regarding a national student conference event.

"Keep on doing well Sir. Your impact is well felt."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate had emerged as the best in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine with eight distinctions.

UI graduate who won awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a University of Ibadan graduate named Oluwadamilare Caleb Fabiyi, who won over 30 awards.

The graduate shared the good news on social media with several photos showing some of the many awards he won at the university. Caleb explained on his Facebook page that he also won 4 scholarships/fellowships during his studies at the university.

He shared the grade he graduated with, along with his impressive CGPA. Social media users joined him in celebrating his academic achievements.

Source: Legit.ng