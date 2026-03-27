A man in his 30s who is studying law has given an honest review of the University of Ibadan bookstore after paying it a visit

The man, a content creator, made a video showing the numerous books he saw at the bookstore and pointed out what he discovered about their prices

Social media users have reacted to the man's review of the University of Ibadan bookstore, with some commending him for the information

A Nigerian man, with the TikTok handle @diaryofareallawyer, has shared his experience after visiting the University of Ibadan bookstore.

The man made a short video, where he gave his review of Nigeria's premier university's bookstore.

A man shares his honest review of the University of Ibadan bookstore. Photo Credit: @diaryofareallawyer

Source: TikTok

Man's observation about UI bookstore

@diaryofareallawyer hailed the university's bookstore, claiming that there is no book one desires on earth that can not be found in the bookstore. He made a short TikTok video showing the many books arranged on shelves in the bookstore.

He, however, said that the university's book prices are non-negotiable, which implies that they are fixed. In his words:

"...There is no book you are looking for on earth, in Africa, in abroad, in town, off town, that you will not find there. But the thing is that their prices are non-negotiable."

The Nigerian Legal System book by Ese Malemi was sold to him at the bookstore for N15k. The man's bio says he is studying law in his 30s.

A man hails the University of Ibadan bookstore, claiming it has any books that one could desire. Photo Credit: @diaryofareallawyer

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail man's UI bookstore experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's review below:

Samuel💨 said:

"Omo u gey money o wetin u still dey find for school."

Ayodele. said:

"Thanks for the information."

Dollypapy. said:

"Make una forget ooo, UI na school!."

Olumide Odutola said:

"Get Constitutional Law by Ese Malemi, another good book."

bolaji abubakar said:

"Law will humble you soon the pattern and the frquent of your content creation will change."

Official_Lsm said:

"You are motivating me, how I wish I can also go back to school to study accounting or finance."

matechgadgets said:

"This is what smart students do, this is what made some of our lecturers fear us back then in school which made them prepare very well before coming to teach us."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had published the accommodation fees for its postgraduate students.

UI PhD student shares school receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a PhD student at the University of Ibadan had shared the total amount she paid as school fees.

She gave a breakdown of what she paid for her PhD programme, including the cost of the form, acceptance fees, and other charges. The young lady shared a video on her TikTok page @willdivah, explaining how she paid her school fees at the institution.

She shared a photo of the document containing all the different charges she paid for, over 20 of them, and mentioned the total. According to her, the total reflects what she paid as fees at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng