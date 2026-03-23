Two men suspected of the deadly Woro attacks have been arrested while attempting to buy motorcycles in Kwara

Eyewitnesses and sources say the suspects had been monitored before apprehension, but remain in military custody

Families of abducted victims who continue to fear for their loved ones expressed frustration over delayed government action

Two suspected terrorists linked to the gruesome killing of over 200 residents in Woro and neighbouring communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state have been arrested during a market operation while attempting to purchase motorcycles ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Two suspected terrorists linked to Woro massacre arrested in Kwara market amid fresh tension. Photo: Atanda

Source: UGC

Fresh details obtained on the arrest revealed that the suspects were apprehended on Saturday, March 14, during the bustling market day in Kaiama, where large crowds had gathered for Sallah preparations.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the suspects had approached a local motorcycle dealer identified as Ishiaka, a Yoruba trader from Kishi, known for selling motorcycles in the area.

“They came to buy a motorcycle from a man called Ishiaka. He is a Yoruba man from Kishi who sells bikes here in Kaiama,” a source disclosed.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects blended in with other buyers at the crowded market, appearing unsuspecting as they negotiated the purchase before security operatives moved in.

Military holds suspected Woro attackers under watch

A youth leader in the community, Nasiru, who witnessed the arrest, told Legit.ng that the suspects were immediately taken into custody by soldiers who carried out the operation.

“They were handed over to the army. They are with the army because it was the army that apprehended them,” he said.

Nasiru added that there is a growing belief among residents that the arrested individuals were part of the armed group responsible for the deadly attacks on Woro and other villages in Kaiama LGA.

“People believed the arrested suspects were among those who attacked Woro and other villages. There is a strong suspicion about that. However, the army has not said anything officially as of now,” he added.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the suspects remain in military custody, with no official statement yet issued by the Nigerian Army regarding their identities or alleged involvement.

The sources insist the suspects had been under surveillance before their arrest.

“They came like normal buyers because the market was busy with people preparing for Sallah. Nobody suspected them at first, but security officers had already been monitoring their movements,” a source had earlier said.

Suspected Woro massacre terrorists caught during Sallah market in Kwara

Source: Original

Despite the arrest, tension remains high in the affected communities as families of abducted victims continue to express frustration over what they describe as government inaction.

Relatives worry over abductees’ survival chances

Relatives who spoke to Legit.ng lamented the prolonged silence from authorities, warning that many captives, especially pregnant women and children, may not have survived the harsh conditions in captivity.

One of the relatives, identified as Aliyu, said the situation has plunged communities into grief and uncertainty.

“The last time we saw our children and wives was when the terrorists released their video weeks ago. Government officials came and brought food, but we told them we don’t need rice or maize, we want our families back,” he said.

“Since then, nothing. It is just promise upon promise. Our people are suffering in the forest. It feels like the government has forgotten them.”

He added that fears are growing that some of the abductees may have died due to a lack of food, water, and medical care.

“We are especially worried about the pregnant women and children. Some were already weak before they were taken. If they are in the bush without care, how can they survive this long?” he said.

Another resident echoed the concern, saying many families are gradually losing hope.

“Our hearts are heavy every day. We don’t know whether our people are alive or dead. We are begging the government to act because we cannot continue living like this,” the resident said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Army has yet to issue an official statement confirming the arrest or providing details about the suspects.

Kwara bandits kidnap 10 residents, demand N10m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits kidnapped 10 people from Ahun and Oro-Ago communities in Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State, on Wednesday, March 4, demanding ₦10 million ransom for their release.

Six victims were taken from Ahun, including a sawmill operator and his apprentice, while four others were abducted in Oro-Ago. Families pleaded publicly for help.

The state police carried out intelligence-led operations, arresting ten suspects and recovering ten motorcycles believed to be used in banditry, while investigations continue to track down the main perpetrators behind the attacks.

Source: Legit.ng