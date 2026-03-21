Former army chief Tukur Buratai said the identities of those financing terrorism in Nigeria were already known to relevant authorities

He stated that decisions on naming and prosecuting alleged financiers rested with government agencies, not the military

Buratai clarified that the rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram members followed a government policy framework approved in 2016

A former Chief of Army Staff has said responsibility for publicly naming those who fund terrorism in Nigeria does not rest with him, while insisting that the identities of such individuals are already known to the authorities.

Retired Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai made the remarks during a televised interview, responding to renewed public demands for the disclosure of alleged Boko Haram financiers.

Tukur Buratai during his appearance on Channels Television. Photo: TukurBuratai

Source: Twitter

Buratai said security agencies are aware of those backing terrorist activities but have chosen not to release their names for reasons best known to them.

He rejected claims that the military leadership failed in this regard, stating that accountability must align strictly with institutional roles.

Financiers known but unnamed

“You cannot say I should be responsible for naming the financiers of terror,” Buratai said.

“It’s not just about mentioning names; those agencies know why the names are not released. Action should be taken; these individuals are still within society today, and they are known. I take responsibility for certain things that are strictly the Nigerian Army’s responsibility.”

He spoke on Politics Today, aired on Channels Television, where he also addressed concerns about accountability in counterterrorism efforts.

Military role and rehabilitation policy

Buratai clarified that the rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram fighters was a government policy decision rather than a military initiative.

Tukur Buratai addresses lingering questions on terror funding. Photo: FB/TukurBuratai

Source: Facebook

According to him, the armed forces implemented a framework approved by civil authorities, which allowed insurgents who surrendered within a set period to be transferred to designated agencies for rehabilitation.

“The initial concept that we had was that we gave them a timeline to surrender in 2016, and if they surrendered, we gave them a free passage and handed them over to appropriate agencies to rehabilitate them,” he said.

Broader security concerns

The former army chief also raised concerns about Nigeria’s wider security situation, calling for stronger intelligence gathering and increased recruitment of security personnel.

He said tackling terrorism requires better coordination across agencies and sustained investment in intelligence capabilities.

Nigeria has faced a prolonged insurgency led by Boko Haram, particularly in the North-East. Despite past assurances by the government and reports from bodies such as the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the identities of alleged financiers have remained largely undisclosed, fueling criticism from civil society and security analysts.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng