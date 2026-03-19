The Chief of Defence Staff said residents of Borno and Yobe had vital knowledge needed to dismantle Boko Haram networks operating within their communities

President Bola Tinubu directed top military chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri after deadly explosions heightened security concerns in Borno state

The military acknowledged insurgents’ growing use of drones and confirmed countermeasures had been deployed to match evolving threats

Nigeria’s top military commander has called on residents of Borno and Yobe states to play a direct role in ending the Boko Haram insurgency, arguing that lasting security cannot be achieved without community ownership of the crisis.

Speaking in Maiduguri, the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, said local knowledge remains critical to dismantling terrorist networks operating in the North East, Daily Trust reported.

Chief of Defence Staff Olufemi Oluyede addressed residents during a security briefing in Maiduguri. Photo: FB/HQArmy

Source: Twitter

He made the remarks shortly after relocating to the Borno state capital alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

The presidential order came after multiple explosions rocked parts of Borno state, leaving several people dead and others injured. The development prompted renewed concern over the renewed intensity of attacks on both civilian communities and military formations.

Call for community responsibility

Addressing residents in Maiduguri, Oluyede said defeating terrorism requires collective resolve from the affected states. He told the gathering,

“I want to put it clearly this afternoon that for us to end this act of terrorism, the people of Borno State and Yobe must take ownership of this problem.”

He added that many of those involved in attacks were not strangers to the communities. “Bulk of people perpetrating this heinous act are from these states, they are our brothers, sisters, cousins and we know them,” he said.

Oluyede said residents of Borno and Yobe have vital knowledge needed to dismantle Boko Haram. Photo: HQArmy/FB

Source: Facebook

Local knowledge key to security

The defence chief cited a recent attack on Kukawa as an example of local complicity. According to him, investigations after the assault revealed insider involvement.

“For example, when Kukawa was attacked, and we were conducting cordon and search afterward, we realised that two of the people that came to attack Kukawa were those inside that village. That means they are accomplices,” Oluyede said.

He maintained that security agencies alone cannot resolve the crisis without community support. “We must take ownership of this crisis. That is my message to the people of Yobe and Borno,” he said.

Military response and new tactics

On the growing use of drones and other advanced tools by insurgents, Oluyede acknowledged the evolving nature of the threat. “It’s something that is evolving, and we are responding with germans drones and we are getting more of the drones,” he said.

Boko Haram attacks have increased in recent months, targeting military bases and civilian locations across parts of the Northeast. Security officials say operations will continue to be adjusted as efforts intensify to restore stability in the region.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng