Nigerian police hierarchy denied misleading reports on disbanding tactical units nationwide

IGP Tunji Disu emphasised the need to limit tactical teams for better oversight

New directive aimed to enhance police personnel availability and reduce public complaints

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) stated that reports claiming Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), disbanded all police units and squads at state commands are “a misrepresentation.”

In a statement on Sunday evening, March 22, by Anthony Okon Placid, the national spokesperson of the police, the security agency denied that IGP Disu directed the immediate dissolution of multiple tactical units operating across state commands nationwide, The Cable reported.

President Bola Tinubu's appointee, IGP Tunji Disu, reduces tactical teams and denies full disbandment in Nigeria. Photo credit: @PoliceNG, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Police deny disbanding tactical units

Guardian also noted the update.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Tunji Disu as the new acting Inspector-General of Police, effective February 24, 2026, succeeding Kayode Egbetokun.

The police clarified:

"The IGP, a grassroots officer with a profound network across Nigerian society, is aware of public concerns about police tactical teams’ operations and the creation of multiple teams by Commissioners of Police and Heads of formations, with attendant backlash.

"Having held command positions nationwide and witnessed tactical teams in action, the IGP values their contribution to crime-fighting. He is, however, uncomfortable with their proliferation, which drains Police Divisions and Posts of required manpower and brings issues that affect the Force’s integrity because of the excesses of the poorly supervised teams."

Police limit tactical teams in Nigeria

The police said to address these issues, Disu directed the reduction of the tactical teams at Zonal and State Command levels to a maximum of five, and Area Command and Divisional levels to a maximum of three.

The statement explained:

"This can be achieved by merging or disbanding teams, at the Heads of formations’ discretion. The teams referred to exclude State Government-created outfits like Lagos’ Rapid Response Squad, Oyo’s SRS, and Bayelsa’s Operation DOO-AKPOR and other similar outfits across the country."

IGP Tunji Disu caps tactical teams to boost police efficiency in Nigeria. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Placid stated that his principal expects the move to free up personnel for police stations and reduce public complaints about the Force’s excesses.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that tragedy struck as a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the DC in the office of Compol Mopol, force headquarters, Abuja, reportedly died.

According to reports, the DCP reportedly slumped and gave up the ghost on Monday, June 3, in his office.

The late DCP who was in his uniform, collapsed on his seat in his office and was quickly taken to the clinic inside police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

Source: Legit.ng