Atiku Abubakar criticises the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government for misleading claims on OPL 245 resolution

The former vice president says legal proceedings on the OPL 245 dispute remain active, with cases in the Supreme Court and the Federal High Court

He also raises concerns over the potential sale of 30% of Nigeria's Joint Venture assets under NNPC Limited

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has been blasted over its handling of the OPL 245 dispute.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described recent claims of a “final resolution” as misleading while reacting to earlier assurances by government officials.

Atiku warns Tinubu's government against the sale of Nigeria’s assets. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Atiku said a fresh legal move by Malabu Oil and Gas Limited shows the matter is still far from settled.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Atiku Media Office and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

He cited the pre-action notice issued by Malabu through its counsel, Chief R.O. Atabo (SAN), which challenges the narrative of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the dispute remains active in court, with cases still pending before the Supreme Court and the Federal High Court.

According to Atiku, sidelining a major stakeholder while legal proceedings are ongoing raises serious questions about transparency and due process.

Atiku described the development as part of a broader pattern under Tinubu’s administration.

He accused Tinubu’s government of prioritising optics over substance.

"Contrary to official pronouncements, it is now clear that the matter is far from resolved and remains the subject of multiple subsisting legal proceedings, including cases before the Supreme Court and the Federal High Court.

"Even more troubling is the revelation that Malabu — a principal stakeholder with longstanding legal and equitable interests in OPL 245 — was neither consulted nor involved in any purported negotiation or settlement process."

Atiku raised fresh alarm about an alleged plan to sell about 30 percent of Nigeria’s Joint Venture assets under NNPC Limited.

"We are alarmed by credible reports suggesting a planned sale of up to 30 percent of Nigeria’s Joint Venture assets under NNPC Limited. These assets are not mere commercial instruments; they are strategic national holdings — the backbone of Nigeria’s revenue architecture. Any attempt to dispose of them without full transparency, competitive valuation, and public accountability would amount to the quiet auctioning of Nigeria’s future."

Atiku alleges a plan to sell up to 30 percent of Nigeria’s Joint Venture assets under NNPC Limited. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Atiku opens up on his regret

Recall that Atiku said he regrets his role in forming the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2015 elections.

He argued that current national challenges have exceeded the concerns that led to the 2014 merger.

The former vice-president called for careful planning in any new political coalition ahead of 2027.

Atiku narrating how father was jailed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku recalled his father's rejection of Western education in a resurfaced video interview.

Atiku's father's resistance led to legal consequences and imprisonment over Atiku's schooling.

The former Nigerian vice-president has a long history of political aspirations and multiple presidential election bids.

Source: Legit.ng