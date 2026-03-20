The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that its spokesperson, Ali Mohammad Naeini, was killed in an overnight air strike attributed to Israel

Iran launched retaliatory strikes on key infrastructure, including facilities linked to Oil Refineries Ltd in Haifa and Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City

Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that over 1,444 people, including 204 children, were killed as Switzerland suspended arms export approvals to the United States

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has confirmed the killing of its spokesperson, Ali Mohammad Naeini, in what Israeli authorities described as an overnight air strike.

The development marks a further escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, raising fears of a broader regional war.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirms that its spokesperson, Ali Mohammad Naeini, is killed in an Israeli air strike. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Strikes and counter-strikes intensify

Israeli officials said the attack targeted strategic positions, while Iranian authorities condemned the strike as part of a coordinated military offensive, Aljazeera reported via X.

In retaliation, Iran reportedly launched attacks on key infrastructure, including a strike on facilities linked to Oil Refineries Ltd in Haifa, which the company said caused damage to critical infrastructure.

Separately, an Iranian strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City is expected to reduce liquefied natural gas export capacity by about 17 per cent, signalling potential global energy disruptions.

Rising civilian casualties spark concern

Humanitarian organisations have raised alarm over the growing death toll. The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that at least 204 children have been killed, with total fatalities in Iran exceeding 1,444.

More than 1,000 people have also reportedly died in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, underscoring the widening humanitarian crisis.

In response to the intensifying conflict, Switzerland announced it had suspended approvals for arms exports to the United States, citing its long-standing neutrality.

In a statement, the Swiss government said, “the export of war materiel to countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorised for the duration of the conflict”.

“Exports of war materiel to the USA cannot currently be authorised,” the statement added.

Region marks festivals under shadow of war

The escalation comes as millions of Muslims across the Middle East observe Eid, while Iran also celebrates Nowruz amid heightened tensions and uncertainty.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says its spokesperson, Ali Mohammad Naeini, is killed in an Israeli air strike. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: Getty Images

Analysts warn that the killing of a senior IRGC official signals a dangerous new phase in the conflict, with the risk of further retaliatory strikes and broader regional instability growing by the day.

Iran's missiles kill Israeli old couple

Previously, Legit.ng reported that an elderly couple have been killed after Iranian missile attacks struck central Israel during overnight bombardments.

Among the victims were Yaron and Ilana Moshe, who died when a cluster munition hit their home in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. Emergency responders confirmed the fatalities after reaching the scene in the early hours, as multiple missiles landed across residential neighbourhoods. Authorities said the couples were attempting to reach safety when the strike occurred.

The strikes affected key infrastructure, including damage to platforms at a major rail station in Tel Aviv, forcing a temporary suspension of train services nationwide. Images from the affected areas showed burning vehicles, shattered buildings and debris littering roads, highlighting the scale of the destruction caused by the barrage.

Source: Legit.ng