US and Israeli forces carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, with Iranian state media confirming no radioactive leakage

Drone operators targeted an area near a US military base in Baghdad, triggering a large fire after repeated attacks on the facility

US President Donald Trump ruled out a ceasefire with Iran, stating military operations continued as strikes intensified across the region

A fresh wave of coordinated airstrikes by the United States and Israel has hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, intensifying an already volatile conflict across the Middle East.

Iranian state media confirmed that the site was targeted in the latest assault but insisted there was no radioactive leak or immediate threat to nearby residents.

US and Israeli forces carry out coordinated strikes on Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, with Iranian state media reporting no radioactive leakage. Photo credit: Contribution/Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto

Source: UGC

The strike on Natanz marks a significant escalation, as the facility is widely regarded as one of Iran’s most critical nuclear installations.

Drone attacks spark fire near US military base in Baghdad

In a related development, drone strikes triggered a large fire close to a United States military complex in Baghdad, Iraq, Aljazeera reported

The facility has reportedly faced repeated attacks since hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran escalated in recent weeks. Authorities have yet to confirm the extent of the damage or any casualties linked to the latest incident.

Trump rules out ceasefire as hostilities intensify

US President Donald Trump has dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire with Iran, signalling a continuation of military operations, Vanguard reported.

“You know you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side,” Trump told reporters.

His remarks come as both US and Israeli forces continue to carry out strikes across Iran and parts of Lebanon.

Airstrikes continue during Eid celebrations and Nowruz

The renewed attacks coincided with major cultural and religious observances in the region, including Eid al-Fitr celebrations and Iran’s New Year festival of Nowruz.

Despite the festive period, millions across the Middle East witnessed continued bombardments, raising concerns over further destabilisation.

Meanwhile, Bahrain has disclosed that a Patriot air defence system was involved in intercepting an Iranian drone over a residential neighbourhood on March 9.

According to government officials, the interception prevented a potential strike and helped save lives, although civilians were reportedly injured during the incident.

The clarification contrasts with earlier claims by the US military, which suggested that an Iranian drone had struck a residential area directly.

Iran accuses US, Israel of targeting civilian vessels

Iran’s military has also accused US and Israeli forces of deliberately attacking private and passenger vessels in the Gulf.

US and Israeli forces hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility in coordinated attacks, with Iranian authorities confirming no radioactive leak. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: Getty Images

“We warn that if this cowardly aggression is repeated, severe and retaliatory action will be taken,” a spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

The accusations come amid heightened tensions in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, where fears of further disruptions to global shipping persist.

With strikes reported across multiple countries and growing rhetoric from all sides, analysts warn that the conflict risks expanding into a broader regional confrontation.

The situation remains fluid, with no immediate indication of de-escalation as military activities continue across the Middle East.

War: Iranian Top general assassinated

Legit.ng previously reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has confirmed the killing of its spokesperson, Ali Mohammad Naeini, in what Israeli authorities described as an overnight air strike.

The development marks a further escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, raising fears of a broader regional war.

Source: Legit.ng