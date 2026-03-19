An award-winning, Beirut-based war correspondent has narrowly escaped a missile strike while broadcasting live in southern Lebanon

Steve Sweeney and a cameraman were hospitalised after the close encounter with danger on Thursday, March 19

Ongoing Israeli air strikes, carried out in conjunction with US forces against Iran, have led to a severe escalation of regional conflict, creating a "worst-case scenario" for Gulf states as of March 19

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Beirut, Lebanon - Footage from Russian state broadcaster RT on Thursday, March 19, captured the moment a missile landed just a few feet from where its reporter was broadcasting in southern Lebanon.

RT, formerly Russia Today, said Steve Sweeney, its Lebanon bureau chief, and his cameraman had "miraculously survived" and were being treated in hospital.

RT reporter Steve Sweeney narrowly survives a missile in southern Lebanon, March 19, 2026. Photo credit: @USAopens, @TheWorldWar12

Source: Twitter

Israel missile lands near journalist

The BBC has verified the footage.

There have been ongoing Israeli air strikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon.

The trending video can be watched below via X:

Sweeney speaks after incident in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Sweeney spoke about the incident that injured him and his cameraman, describing it as a “deliberate targeted attack on journalists.”

He also claimed that Israel is planning to ethnically cleanse southern Lebanon.

Sweeney's video can be watched below via X:

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova said that “given the killing of around two hundred journalists in Gaza, the day’s events could not be described as accidental, especially that the missile did not hit an important strategic military facility, but rather a filming location.”

This attack comes a day after an Israeli strike on the home of Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV journalist Mohamed Sherri in Zuqaq al-Blat, central Beirut, killing him, his wife, and injuring his son Yasser Sherri, an editor at the Iraqi Hezbollah-affiliated Aletejah channel.

Since the escalation of the Iran-Israel-US war, journalists in Lebanon have faced increasing risks.

Deadly attacks continue in Lebanon amid the widening Iran–Israel–US conflict and rising regional violence. Photo credit: @DannyKPolitics

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that it is a war crime to intentionally target journalists during war. Under international humanitarian law, journalists are considered civilians and are protected against assault, torture, and killing. Targeting journalists intentionally violates the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Per Al Jazeera, Israel has heavily bombed areas in Lebanon over the past few weeks, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

Read more on Israel vs Iran:

Iranian missile hits Israeli hospital

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a hospital in the Israeli town of Beersheba was hit as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the country, with the conflict between the two nations continuing.

With strikes being reported in several locations across Israel, the country's health ministry disclosed that 271 people had been injured.

Source: Legit.ng