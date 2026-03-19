Top Journalist Narrowly Escapes Death After Israel's Missile Nearly Hit Him in Lebanon, Video Trends
- An award-winning, Beirut-based war correspondent has narrowly escaped a missile strike while broadcasting live in southern Lebanon
- Steve Sweeney and a cameraman were hospitalised after the close encounter with danger on Thursday, March 19
- Ongoing Israeli air strikes, carried out in conjunction with US forces against Iran, have led to a severe escalation of regional conflict, creating a "worst-case scenario" for Gulf states as of March 19
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.
Beirut, Lebanon - Footage from Russian state broadcaster RT on Thursday, March 19, captured the moment a missile landed just a few feet from where its reporter was broadcasting in southern Lebanon.
RT, formerly Russia Today, said Steve Sweeney, its Lebanon bureau chief, and his cameraman had "miraculously survived" and were being treated in hospital.
Israel missile lands near journalist
The BBC has verified the footage.
There have been ongoing Israeli air strikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon.
The trending video can be watched below via X:
Sweeney speaks after incident in Lebanon
Meanwhile, Sweeney spoke about the incident that injured him and his cameraman, describing it as a “deliberate targeted attack on journalists.”
He also claimed that Israel is planning to ethnically cleanse southern Lebanon.
Sweeney's video can be watched below via X:
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova said that “given the killing of around two hundred journalists in Gaza, the day’s events could not be described as accidental, especially that the missile did not hit an important strategic military facility, but rather a filming location.”
This attack comes a day after an Israeli strike on the home of Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV journalist Mohamed Sherri in Zuqaq al-Blat, central Beirut, killing him, his wife, and injuring his son Yasser Sherri, an editor at the Iraqi Hezbollah-affiliated Aletejah channel.
Since the escalation of the Iran-Israel-US war, journalists in Lebanon have faced increasing risks.
Legit.ng reports that it is a war crime to intentionally target journalists during war. Under international humanitarian law, journalists are considered civilians and are protected against assault, torture, and killing. Targeting journalists intentionally violates the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Per Al Jazeera, Israel has heavily bombed areas in Lebanon over the past few weeks, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.
Read more on Israel vs Iran:
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- Israel vs Iran: Fresh tension as Donald Trump threatens to strike world's largest gas field
Iranian missile hits Israeli hospital
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a hospital in the Israeli town of Beersheba was hit as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the country, with the conflict between the two nations continuing.
With strikes being reported in several locations across Israel, the country's health ministry disclosed that 271 people had been injured.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.