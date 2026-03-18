Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had confirmed that Israel killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in a third high-level assassination within 48 hours

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had claimed responsibility and approved expanded military authority alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had condemned the killings as “cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues” and said they “left us heartbroken”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed that Israel killed the country’s Intelligence Minister, Esmail Khatib, in an overnight strike, marking the third assassination of a senior Iranian official within 48 hours.

The confirmation came on Wednesday, March 18, hours after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz publicly claimed responsibility for the killing.

Iran confirms its intelligence minister is killed in Israeli strike, the third major assassination in two days. Photo credit: Contribution/ATTA KENARE

Source: UGC

Two other senior officials killed in earlier strikes

The latest development follows the deaths of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, who were reportedly killed in Israeli air strikes on Tuesday, March 17.

Their deaths have intensified concerns over a sustained campaign targeting Iran’s top leadership, as reported by Aljazeera.

President condemns ‘cowardly assassination’

Reacting to the killings, Masoud Pezeshkian condemned what he described as the “cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues”, adding that they “left us heartbroken.”

In a post on X, he stated that their “path will continue stronger than before.”

Israeli officials claim strategic success

Israeli analysts viewed Khatib as a key figure closely aligned with Iran’s emerging leadership.

“According to Israeli sources, they said they have been gathering intelligence that allowed them in the past 24 hours to declare the deaths of three senior Iranian officials,” Ibrahim said.

Defence Minister Israel Katz also disclosed that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had granted the military standing authorisation to target other senior Iranian figures without requiring case-by-case approval.

Analysts highlight Khatib’s influence

Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall described Khatib as a deeply influential figure within Iran’s political and religious establishment.

“In terms of his credentials, he ‘ticked every box’ in Iran, having graduated from the influential seminary in Qom and previously studied under the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“So he was really one of the top clerics, and he even has the title, Proof of Islam, one of the highest titles in the country. He is really well placed, religiously, ideologically and with decades of experience in the circles of intelligence, particularly civilian intelligence.

“He’s a man whose killing, no doubt about it, will cause a dent to the remaining structure of the regime, the government. So that is what the Israelis are counting on,” Vall concluded.

Funeral held for slain officials in Tehran

Iran confirms death of intelligence minister in Israeli strike as third high-profile killing in 48 hours. Photo credit: FADEL itani

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, a funeral ceremony for Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani was held in Tehran on Wednesday, March 18, with officials and mourners in attendance.

Larijani had previously played a significant role in Iran’s political landscape, including leading nuclear negotiations with Western powers and serving as speaker of parliament.

Iran insists leadership structure remains intact

In a separate interview, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi maintained that the country’s governance does not depend on any single individual, despite the recent killings.

The latest assassinations come amid a broader history of targeted killings in the region, with Israel having previously carried out strikes against figures linked to groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

The situation continues to raise fears of further escalation, as both sides signal readiness for continued confrontation.

Trump speaks on Iran's new leader

Previously, Legit.ng reported that United States president Donald Trump said he believes Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is still alive. Speaking further, Trump noted that he has reasons to believe the new supreme leader has been injured following the outbreak of the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Trump further suggested that the cleric had likely survived the early phase of the war, though possibly in a weakened condition. Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s former supreme leader who was reportedly killed on the first day of the conflict, has not been seen in public since he was selected by a clerical assembly on Sunday.

Source: Legit.ng