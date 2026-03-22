Qatar has mourned the demise of six people who died in a military helicopter crash amid the US-Israel war against Iran in the Middle East

The Minister of Interior confirmed the casualties in a statement on Sunday, March 22, adding that one person is still missing while the search has continued

Recall that Qatar is one of the Gulf Nations trying to defend itself against the retaliatory attacks from Iran since the US and Israel killed the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

The Ministry of Interior in Qatar have confirmed that six people have been found dead following the crash of a military helicopter, adding that one person is still missing.

The ministry disclosed the development in a statement on social media on Sunday, March 22, stating that “search and rescue operations” in the country’s territorial waters have located six of the seven people on board.

Qatar military helicopter crashes amid Middle East tension Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

It further maintained that specialised teams have continued to sustain intensive efforts in finding the remaining person who is missing. The ministry then extended its condolences to the victims' families.

Why did the Qatar military helicopter crash?

Al Jazeera reported that the Defence Minister earlier disclosed in a statement that the helicopter crash was a result of a technical malfunction.

This is coming amid the war in the Middle East, where Iran has been launching retaliatory attacks on Israel and other Gulf neighbours, including Qatar, hosting the United States' military bases in their countries. However, Qatar and other arab countries have been trying to defend their countries against the Iranian bombs, but each US and Israeli attack made them more exposed to the Middle East war.

The war in the Middle East has also led to economic tension among nations, following the closing of the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranian military. The US has issued a series of threats to force open, a move Iran has turned a deaf hear to.

Why the US-Israel launch attacks on Iran

On Saturday, February 28, the US, in a joint military operation with Israel, attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The killing of the Iranian leader led to the ongoing escalation in the Middle East. Iran has continued to attack Israel and the US facilities in neighbouring countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai and many others.

As part of its efforts to win the war, the US announced the designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, alleging they were trained and supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Secretary Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, announced the development in a statement on Monday, March 9, 2026, adding that the group was designated by the State Department.

Recently, the Iranian military confirmed the killing of Brigadier General Abdullah Jalali Nasab in a major Israeli attack on the country. In a statement on Saturday, March 14, the military authority explained that Nasab “was martyred while defending the country following an attack by the Zionist entity”

Middle East tension escalates as the US, Israel bomb Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng